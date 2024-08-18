The M5 Touring’s reveal had the car hustling all over California this weekend. After its first formal introduction to the public at Pebble Beach, the monster wagon – and its sedan counterpart – got hustled inland over to Laguna Seca. We, naturally, got up close and personal with the two to see what other details we could scope out.

We get a good look at the Touring’s metallic paint. It wears Isle of Man Green metallic, which is quickly becoming a fan favorite. As it did in the leaked photos we saw, the Touring also wears 20- and 21-inch Style 952 M wheels. Other high-dollar options like the Carbon Package and ceramic brakes seem to missing, although we’re not sure the Touring will have the same options and packaging as the Sedan.

The Touring wears noteworthy rubber on the front wheels: Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z tires. I can’t think of a time we’ve seen a promo car with tires that weren’t from Continental or Michelin (maybe Pirelli once?). While great tires – I’ve used the evo 2s – they lack a little of the brand cachet that the others have. And, admittedly, I only ever bought them because they were cheap and/or available – and would normally advocate for a comparable Michelin or Continental.

A glimpse inside reveals standard Kyalami Orange and Black Merino leather upholstery. We can also see the glass controls and Interaction Bar that very likely come standard, as they do on the Sedan. Carbon Fiber trim – a $500 option on the sedan models – stands out as being of few options on the Touring.

Anyway, take a look at these pictures of the newest M product hanging out at one of the most iconic motorsport destinations in the world.