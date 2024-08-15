On the morning of August 15th, just before 11:00 local time at Pebble Beach in California, BMW finally lifted the curtain on the second-ever M5 Touring. Wearing a pleasant shade of Isle of Man Green, the station wagon trotted out at a leisurely pace before coming to a stop in front of a sea of journalists waiting to get the first snapshots of the first-ever BMW M5 Touring to come to the United States.

Leaked photos from a couple of days ago seem to have been right on the money. In fact, they may well be of the same vehicle. The M5 Touring features a uniquely aggressive front and rear bumper design and dramatically flared fenders that separate it from other versions of the 5 Series Touring. Like the vehicle in the leaked photos, it also wears wheels lifted from the M5 Sedan, further setting it apart.

Around the back, an aggressive black diffusor, unique taillights, and a prominent roof spoiler give it an edge that clearly indicates that it isn’t a run-of-the-mill wagon. Quad exhaust tips, aerodynamic wing mirrors, and unique side skirts give the car a healthy dose of M heritage. Overall, nothing too unexpected from the M5 Touring – but that’s just fine with us.

While we didn’t get a glimpse inside quite yet, we expect a familiar interior. It mirrors what we already see on the M5 Sedan. So, expect to find things like M1 and M2 buttons flanking a thicker steering wheel and seats that hold drivers and passengers a little bit better than the standard vehicle. Of course, the Touring model will also offer more cargo capacity – around 57.6 cubic feet with the seats folded down.

The new M5 Touring seeks to fight the current mainstay of the segment, Audi’s RS6 Avant. While the BMW offers considerably more power and presence, some shoppers might be swayed by the Audi’s more traditional looks, lighter curb weight, less complex powertrain, and devilishly delicious exhaust note. All we know is we’re glad to finally – officially – see an M wagon on US shores.