We’re precisely one week away from the world premiere of the new M5 Touring. BMW has posted its fair share of teasers, but another one can’t hurt, right? Ahead of its big debut, the G99 returns in a shadowy clip featuring what M claims will be the “ultimate touring.” The camouflage is all gone, leading us to believe we’re dealing with a car that has a matte paint job.

Unlike its smaller brother, the M3 Touring, the third iteration of the long-roof M5 is coming to the United States. In fact, its first public outing will take place at Pebble Beach next week. The high-performance wagon will share the spotlight with a one-of-a-kind M5 Sedan. Painted in Frozen Orange, the G90 will have some exclusive details inside and out.

The G99 is definitely going to be a pricey car. BMW charges $120,675 for the sedan before options, but the wagon is likely to cost more. It should be in the same ballpark as the Audi RS6 Avant Performance, which sets you back $126,895 before you tick any boxes on the options list. The previous-generation Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon had a similar asking price, at $122,250.

The new M5 Touring will be the only plug-in hybrid of the trio. It’s going to pack more power than its rivals: 717 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). Addressing the elephant in the room, it will be an extremely heavy car. The sedan already weighs 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms) in US specification but the wagon is likely to put on a few more pounds. That could deter buyers who will decide to wait for the rebranded RS7 Avant or the next-gen E63 Wagon. However, those two are likely to be electrified as well, so more weight is coming.

The G99 should go into production in November at the Dingolfing factory where BMW has been pumping out G90s since July. Deliveries to customers of the more practical M car should kick off before the end of 2024 or early 2025, depending on the region.

Source: BMW M / Instagram