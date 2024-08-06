It’s safe to say BMW M cars have never been this customizable. The second-generation G87 is a prime example since there are multiple ways of making it your own. Of course, that’ll cost you, on top of the standard car’s increasingly higher asking price. The ultimate level of upgrades is represented by M Performance Parts, and this G87 is chock-full of extra goodies.

A new video shows the M2 in Alpine White with almost the entire arsenal of M Performance Parts. From the carbon fiber add-on parts to the body decals, it’s got (nearly) everything. We still think the side spats are a questionable modification but we do enjoy the big rear wing. This M2 doesn’t have all the items compatible with the G87 since it’s missing the roof spoiler. The latter piece is visible in the picture attached below.

Throwing every item from the M Performance Parts catalog at the rear-wheel-drive coupe might be a bit too much. Thankfully, BMW offers these components individually, so you’re not stuck with getting the whole package that makes the M2 look straight out of a Need for Speed video game. With the M2 CS due in 2025, most of the carbon fiber tweaks will come as standard. In addition, the Competition Sport will feature a CSL-styled ducktail spoiler.

The M2 CS is unlikely to have centerlock wheels but the regular M2 has been available with this race car-derived setup in Europe since late 2023. We can say the same about the M3 and M4 but be warned the wheels are not cheap. On the Old Continent, a full set costs €12,000, plus the tools sold separately to mount/unmount the wheels.

As to what the future holds for the M2 beyond the CS, there might be a major novelty in 2026. As previously reported, BMW might do an xDrive version. Sacrilegious, I know. This generation of the M2 is expected to stick around until the latter half of 2029. If true, that would give the German luxury brand plenty of time to spice up its smallest M car. Hopefully, a hardcore CSL is in the planning stages.

Source: BMW M / Instagram