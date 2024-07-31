In just a few months, the new MINI Aceman will debut in the market, but the U.S. won’t be part of that rollout. The British marque has yet to commit to bringing the Aceman stateside, although they hinted it might happen if some production moves to Oxford. Currently, the J01 Cooper and the J05 Aceman, both electric, are produced by Spotlight Automotive—a joint venture between BMW Group and Great Wall Motor—at a manufacturing plant in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China. Due to this, import tariffs on the Aceman are quite high, reaching up to 37.6 percent in Europe.

The Aceman was designed and engineered as a global product, a fact confirmed by BMW in the past. From a volume standpoint, that’s exactly what you want from a product. However, the Aceman would only be successful in America if priced right. Automakers like Ford have already emphasized their goal to focus on smaller and more profitable EVs. In Germany, the Aceman E will be available from €34,900 and the Aceman SE from €38,900 when it launches in fall 2024.

A Need For An Entry-Level EV

Why does BMW Group need the Aceman in America? For starters, there is a gap in the EV lineup, and this gap will persist for a while. In the crossover segment, BMW currently offers only the iX to American customers. Furthermore, the iX is available only in its higher and more expensive trims: iX 50 and iX M60. Both of these models can reach or exceed the $100,000 mark with just a few options selected. The next crossover will be the iX3, but it won’t arrive until 2026 and will certainly be larger and more expensive than the Aceman. Although there is a MINI Countryman electric starting at $45,200, it is more of a traditional SUV than a small, nimble city car.

This is exactly where the Aceman will thrive. In many ways, the new MINI Aceman resembles the BMW i3 hatchback. The Aceman’s compact size and electric powertrain make it particularly well-suited for urban environments, where its agility and small footprint are significant advantages. It combines the fun driving experience MINI is known for with practical features like a spacious interior that can comfortably seat five and ample cargo space, which can be further expanded by rearranging the rear seats. This makes it not only a great daily driver but also a viable option for small families​.

Measuring 4,075 mm in length, 1,754 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height, the MINI Aceman positions itself between the MINI Cooper and the Countryman. It also has a larger electric range than the i3, for example. MINI estimates it’ll do 245 miles on a single charge but bear in mind this is not the official EPA rating. The 66.45-kWh battery pack has support for DC fast charging at up to 130 kW.

It Has To Be Priced Right

Now onto the price. For the Aceman to succeed, it must be priced correctly. If the Countryman starts in the $45,000 range, the Aceman could be sold in the $30,000-$35,000 range, making it an affordable solution for many. To achieve the desired price range, MINI must shift its production to the UK. Even then, the MINI Aceman will face significant competition in the American market, particularly among premium entry-level electric crossovers. Key rivals include the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Let’s turn it over to you: do you think MINI should bring the Aceman to America?