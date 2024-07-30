The BMW M2 CS (F87) is set to be remembered as one of the finest M cars ever produced. Combining an attractive design with a fantastic engine, the M2 CS stands out as one of the purest BMWs in decades, rivaling even the iconic 1M. Our experience driving one on the track last year left us thoroughly impressed by its exceptional performance and track prowess. Today, you can bid on a pristine and low miles M2 CS, courtesy of Bring-a-Trailer.

This particular 2020 BMW M2 CS, finished in Hockenheim Silver Metallic with a black Merino leather and Alcantara interior, boasts the S55 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine delivering 444 horsepower. The powertrain includes a seven-speed M DCT dual-clutch transmission and an Active M limited-slip differential, ensuring a thrilling and precise driving experience. Purchased new by the seller, this M2 CS has been meticulously maintained and currently has under 1,200 miles on the odometer.

The BMW M2 CS (F87) has swiftly garnered admiration from both enthusiasts and critics, celebrated for its potent blend of power, agility, and driving purity. This model is distinguished by its carbon-fiber hood, roof, and other aerodynamic enhancements. These features not only trim weight but also boost performance, making it a track powerhouse. The adaptive M suspension and high-performance brakes further refine its handling, underscoring its modern classic status. The interior of the M2 CS seamlessly merges luxury with sportiness, featuring black Merino leather and Alcantara.

This exceptional example of the BMW M2 CS, initially delivered to Classic BMW in Plano, Texas, represents a rare opportunity to own a low-mileage model. BMW has never confirmed the exact number of M2 CS models produced, but sources put that number between 2000 and 2200 units globally. The U.S. market received less than 600 units. Of course, BMW is already working on a new generation M2 CS, but it’s a completely different product compared to the F87 generation.

[Source: Bring-a-Trailer]