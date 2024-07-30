If you’re like us, you can’t get enough of the new M5. Thankfully, there’s more to share about the G90 since a new clip shows off BMW’s monster sedan. Painted in Fire Red, aka Vegas Red in the United States, the ultimate family car bares it all in a walkaround video. This build is far from being standard since we’re noticing a few optional goodies.

For starters, the M5 has the roof, side mirrors, and trunk lid spoiler in carbon fiber – which some would argue should be standard given the car’s lofty price tag. Those 951M wheels have a two-tone look but you can have them with an all-black finish as well. Alternatively, BMW sells the car with a different 952M set. From next summer, lightweight wheels will be added as part of the M Performance Parts catalog.

As BMW recently explained, it has no intention of launching new cars with laser headlights. This M5 does have the blue inner accents that would normally suggest Laserlight tech but the high-beam uses matrix LEDs instead. The company claims light distribution is better with the latest setup and the high-beam is catching up with laser headlights.

Stepping inside, this G90 has Silverstone/Black leather upholstery. You can’t get front bucket seats for the new M5, at least not initially. We wouldn’t rule them out for a special edition, particularly an M5 CS. Meanwhile, the cabin can also be had in a flashy Kyalami Orange/Black combo or in Red/Black. If you want to play it safe, an all-black look is available.

When configured without the carbon roof, the new M5 has a standard panoramic glass sunroof. The view-through area is nearly 90% larger than what the old F90 had. Sticking with the base roof setup comes along with a roller blind in the same color as the headliner. Should you upgrade to the carbon panel, it’ll shave off more than 30 kilograms.

BMW is already pumping out M5s at the Dingolfing plant in Germany but deliveries won’t start until November. If you can’t wait until then, the first US-bound car will be a one-off in Frozen Orange scheduled to be delivered in late October. You’ll have to win an auction on August 16 to claim the unique G90.

Source: MCars PL / YouTube