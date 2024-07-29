The race between BMW and Audi to bring laser headlights to the market seems like a distant memory now. A decade ago, BMW won that duel by delivering the i8 with laser headlights ahead of Audi’s R8 LMX. In the last several years, we’ve been noticing a gradual retirement of laser headlights in new BMWs in favor of matrix LEDs. Bavaria’s large-car product manager Andreas Suhrer told CarSales there are no plans to launch a new car with laser headlights.

Although BMW isn’t completely giving up on this technology, it claims matrix LED is superior when it comes to light distribution. Laser still reigns supreme in terms of long range but matrix LED technology is improving in that regard as well. As such, future models from Munich are not going to have laser headlights.

Laser is being phased out not just because matrix LED technology is getting better, but also due to regulations. BMW moved away from the technology partially because its full capabilities were not legally allowed in some markets, including the United States.

Mind you, the luxury brand still sells cars with laser headlights. We’re talking about the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and the Gran Coupe. In addition, the iX electric SUV has it, but probably not for long since a Life Cycle Impulse is coming. We mustn’t omit the iX3, which is sticking around for a while despite the launch of a new X3. The combustion-engined crossover has switched to a matrix LED setup.

While laser headlights are on their way out, the 2025 4 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe do have laser taillights. The same holds true for their M Performance and M versions, plus the fully electric i4. This trend was started by the limited-run M4 CSL in 2022 and now it’s trickled down to the regular cars.

Source: CarSales