In a recent move that has delighted some football fans, star player Kylian Mbappé signed a 5-year deal with Real Madrid. With BMW Spain being the automotive sponsor of Real Madrid, Mbappe also got to pick his “work car”: a BMW i7 M70 xDrive. In total, four different models have been chosen by the players and coach Carlo Ancelotti, including coupés (BMW i4), sedans (BMW i7), and the SUV iX and XM from the BMW catalog. The other big star of the team, Englishman Jude Bellingham, chose the XM as his first BMW in Carbon Black, with the model also proving to be the most popular among the squad, with eight players opting for it.

The i4 was the next most popular choice among the team, selected by seven players and the Italian coach. Close behind was the iX SUV, which was also a popular pick last year, chosen by seven players as well. Notably, Nacho was the only player to opt for the electric i7. Only the captains, Nacho, Modric (who uniquely chose the iX M60), and Tchouameni (who received the “modest” i4 eDrive35), selected different models from the rest of the squad. Vini Jr chose an i4 M50 in Black Sapphire, while Toni Kroos and Rüdiger went with the iX xDrive50. True to his style, Ancelotti chose a custom color from the BMW Individual catalog, a choice mirrored by Modric and Camavinga.

According to several gossip outlets, Mbappé owns or owned a wide range of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Audi A6, Range Rover, Volkswagen ID.5, ID.4, Tiguan, and Ferrari 488 Pista. But now, one of the fastest footballers in the world will be paired with one of BMW’s quickest machines. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive boasts an impressive 650 horsepower and a staggering 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. The luxury limousine can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. This electric sedan is the third offering in BMW’s M Performance electric lineup, following the i4 M50 and iX M60, and it outpaces both in terms of power. The latest M Performance EV is the i5 M60.

In addition to its remarkable performance, the BMW i7 M70 offers a host of cutting-edge features and technologies, from its backseat comfort and Executive Lounge to the innovative 31″ Theater Screen and iDrive 8.5 interface. And of course, it’s an eco-friendly vehicle. With 21 inch wheels, the BMW i7 M70 has an EPA rating of 291 miles. The European WLTP standard is a lot more generous: 303 – 348 miles (488 – 560 kilometers). The i7 M70 boasts a large battery pack with a 101.7-kWh usable capacity that can be charged DC at up to 195 kW. In this case, it takes 34 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

We look forward seeing Mbappé both on the pitch and also in the back seat of his BMW i7 M70. Why in the back seat and not behind the wheel? hTe 25-year-old forward allegedly does not possess a driver’s license yet. [Source: Marca]