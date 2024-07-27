The 2025 BMW i4 facelift, unveiled back in April, is now available for configuration on the BMWUSA website. This update not only brings a refreshed interior and exterior design but also introduces improvements in electric range for certain models. According to BMW of North America, the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 boasts significant range enhancements. With the 18-inch wheels, the estimated EPA range is now between 295 and 318 miles, marking a 17-mile increase over the previous model. It’s not only the base wheels that bring more range to the i4 family. When equipped with the optional 19-inch wheels, the range of the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 grows by 12 miles, from 283 to 295 miles.

However, not all models in the 2025 i4 lineup are seeing a range increase. The all-wheel-drive i4 xDrive40 actually experiences a slight decrease in range. The new model is estimated to achieve 287 miles on 18-inch wheels, a reduction of 20 miles from the previous 307 miles. The decrease is less pronounced with the 19-inch wheels, dropping by 11 miles, from 279 to 268 miles. The top of the line 2025 B MW i4 M50 also sees a minor reduction in range. The new model’s estimated range is 267 miles, down by 2 miles from the previous version.

Summary of Range Updates:

BMW i4 eDrive40 (18-inch wheels) : New Range : 295 to 318 miles Increase : 17 miles or 5.6%

: BMW i4 eDrive40 (19-inch wheels) : New Range : 295 miles Increase : 12 miles or 4.2%

: BMW i4 xDrive40 (18-inch wheels) : New Range : 287 miles Decrease : 20 miles or 6.5%

: BMW i4 xDrive40 (19-inch wheels) : New Range : 268 miles Decrease : 11 miles or 3.9%

: BMW i4 M50 xDrive : New Range : 267 miles Decrease : 2 miles

Design Changes As Well

The 2025 i4 features a reimagined front end with a high-gloss black kidney grille and slim adaptive LED headlights that create a “Welcome Light” animation when the driver approaches. The biggest change on the ouside? The laser taillights. Additionally, new exterior color options include Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red (Fire Red) metallic, and several new alloy wheel designs are available, including 19-inch M Aero bi-color wheels with the M Sport package.

Inside, the i4 benefits from a digitized cockpit featuring BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 system. The interior also boasts new materials, such as Sensatec upholstery with a smoother, more refined surface, and new trim options like M Fine Brushed Aluminum and Grey Blue Ash open-pored fine wood. Standard sport seats in perforated Sensatec and the optional Vernasca leather trim in five colors, including a new bi-color Black with Red Highlight, enhance the cabin’s comfort and style.

The 2025 BMW i4 soldiers on with the eDrive35, eDrive40, and xDrive40 models. Production will start this July at the Munich plant. In the United States, the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 will start at $57,900 and the i4 xDrive40 at $62,300. There is no pricing yet for the 2025 i4 eDrive35 and M50.

[Source: InsideEVs]