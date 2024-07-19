Following its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, the new M5 has embarked on a world tour. Its first stop is in Poland where the BMW branch is showing off the G90 in Fire Red. It’s an eye-catching color marketed in the United States with a localized name: Vegas Red. This seventh-generation performance sedan gets the carbon fiber goodies available as optional equipment. We’re talking about the roof, side mirror caps, and the trunk lid spoiler.

Going for the lightweight roof shaves off over 30 kilograms (66 pounds) compared to the M5 fitted with the standard panoramic roof. BMW Poland could’ve made the diet even more substantial had they opted for the carbon-ceramic brakes. These save a further 25 kilograms (55 pounds) over the regular compound brakes.

The 951 M wheels have a bi-color look, but BMW sells the same set with an all-black appearance as well. In both instances, the M5 gets a staggered setup, featuring 20-inch alloys at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear. The wheels are larger than what the preceding F90-generation model had and come with 285/40 ZR20 front and 295/35 ZR21 rear tires.

Hopping inside, you won’t find carbon bucket seats like you get by paying extra when ordering the smaller M3. They’re not available now but might be added to the list of options later in the G90’s life cycle. This M5 has Merino leather in a Silverstone/Black combo and carbon fiber on the dashboard. This piece of trim features a high-gloss finish and silver threads, providing greater visual pop.

The center console is a bit different compared to other M cars. It has a small gear selector and an M-branded iDrive rotary knob. Much like the XM with which it shares the electrified V8 powertrain, there’s a dedicated M Hybrid button. What the huge SUV doesn’t have is the flat-bottomed steering wheel that BMW is putting in its latest M Performance and M cars.

The M5 G90 entered production on July 1 but BMW won’t start deliveries until November 2. Around the same time, the G99 Touring will also be in the hands of early adopters. The super wagon is expected to break cover in mid-August at Pebble Beach.

