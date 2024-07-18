The “F65” Cooper S premiered in early June but we’ve rarely had the chance to talk about the five-door body style since then. Thankfully, MINI is showing off the hot hatchback in fresh imagery of the Favoured Trim with the optional Multitone Roof. The nifty top fades from blue to white as it goes from front to rear.

This new Cooper S with a gas engine sits on 17-inch wheels with a U-Spoke design and a Vibrant Silver finish. You can go a size higher and get an 18-inch set available in two styles with a bi-color look: Night Flash Spoke and Slide Spoke. MINI seems to favor this Blazing Blue paint as we’ve seen it on several new models.

As before, MINI won’t be doing a John Cooper Works version of the five-door Cooper. However, a confusing namesake trim level is offered. It has a more aggressive look while retaining the 204-horsepower engine. It’s the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter BMW B48 with 300 Nm (221 lb-ft). In this S version, it enables a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.8 seconds. Flat out, the car will do 150 mph (242 km/h).

We’re being reminded the F65 not only has wider tracks but also chunkier tires than its predecessor, therefore giving it a more imposing stance. Compared to the 3-Door (F66), the wheelbase has been extended by 2.8 inches (72 millimeters). Overall, the 5-Door is 6.7 inches (172 millimeters) longer than its less practical sibling. At this point, it’s more of a maxi rather than a mini but the worst offender is still the new Countryman.

If you’re after a more potent MINI, you’d better wait for one of the three JCW models to come out. Later this year, we’ll see John Cooper Works versions of the 3-Door hatch with gas and electric power. In addition, the Aceman small electric crossover is getting the JCW treatment in 2024. Sadly, rowing your own gears is a lost art since the three-pedal setup has been dropped.

