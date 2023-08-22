The BMW X5 has gone through substantial changes for the mid-cycle update of the fourth-generation model. One of them is a new plug-in hybrid variant carrying the “50e” suffix, which replaces the old “45e” sold during the pre-LCI years. Efficiency remains the top priority, but the new PHEV iteration is vastly superior in terms of performance than its predecessor.

With a combined output of 489 hp and 700 Nm (515 lb-ft) of torque, the 2024 BMW X5 50e has an extra 95 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) over the defunct 45e. While the old version took 5.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill, its successor does the job in just 4.8 seconds. A new video featuring the latest PHEV shows the driver putting the launch control to work to demonstrate even a heavy and large plug-in hybrid SUV can be seriously quick.

Speaking of the vehicle’s heft, the X5 50e tips the scales at a whopping 2,420 kilograms (5,335 pounds) in European specification. The inline-six working together with the electric motor do a great job at moving all that mass, and we’d argue the 3.0-liter B58 engine also sounds pretty good from the inside. Taking into consideration the lower taxes available for PHEVs, the electrified SUV becomes an even more attractive choice in the segment.

Oddly enough, the X5 50e has slightly more horsepower and is a tad quicker to 62 mph (100 km/h) than the XM 50e, a six-cylinder version of the dedicated M model available in certain markets. This base XM has 475 hp and 700 Nm (515 lb-ft), enough to complete the sprint in 5.1 seconds or 0.3s more than the plug-in hybrid X5.

As before, BMW isn’t offering the PHEV drivetrain on the X5’s swoopy cousin as the 2024 X6 is available strictly with gasoline/diesel power, which now comes with mild-hybrid tech. The M60i and full-fat M versions of both SUVs have retained V8 power but it now comes courtesy of a new “S68” engine, also a twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube