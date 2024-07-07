Almost every time a new BMW debuts, the company’s social media accounts are flooded with negative comments about the design. The M5 G90 is no exception since we’ve already read our fair share of criticism surrounding the super sedan’s styling. Domagoj Dukec, the company’s design boss, decided to answer some of the burning questions pretraining to the seventh-generation M5.

In an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, the Frankfurt-born Croat explained why the performance sedan has a split rear diffuser. Because of regulations regarding the tow hook, the diffuser can’t be functional in the middle part of the bumper. BMW could’ve made a one-piece part with a faux center section but decided to divide the two parts. Why? To emphasize the quad pipes, according to Dukec.

He also explained the once-traditional M side gills are a thing of the past because BMW prioritizes functionality. The man in charge of BMW’s design argues that every element must have a purpose beyond aesthetics. It used to make sense from a technical point of view on old models where hot air would exit the car through those side vents. On the M5 G90, it’s been replaced by the charging port to juice up the 18.6-kWh battery pack.

When asked about why the iconic “angel eyes” have been phased out, Dukec said the recurring theme hasn’t been about the actual shape. The idea is to emphasize a twin layout that can be triangles, circles, squares, etc. For the 5 Series G60 and M5 G90, BMW opted for “two characterful lines” that are “focused” and “minimalistic”, lending the front fascia a “strong appearance.”

Someone half-joked about whether the Toyota Camry has been the source inspiration for the new M5’s styling. Dukec answered that with a simple “no.”

You can check out the full AMA session at the source link below.

Source: Domagoj Dukec / Instagram