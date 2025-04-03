BMW always brings something fun to the table for April Fools Day, and this year was no different. Both the off-road willing M2 Dakar and race-ready M3 Touring GT3 Evo shocked and—frankly, excited—fans of the brand before they read the release dates. There’s some evidence, however, that suggests maybe, just maybe, these neat new BMWs weren’t a complete joke. In fact, BMW has quite the track record (pun intended) of “only half-joking” when it comes to their April 1st antics. And it goes beyond just the M3 pickup truck. Here’s a few of BMW April Fools jokes that, funny enough, actually kind of exist today.

BMW Roundels that Wash

This one’s easy, and probably one many could’ve seen coming. One of BMW’s 1988 April Fools jokes was a roundel that washed itself. While there was a bit of autonomy that hasn’t yet quite come to a production car—a tiny wiper arm that could “detect dirt” on the white parts of the roundel—many newer BMWs have a washing system integrated into the roundel. Granted, this is for the car’s sensors and cameras rather than the actual roundel itself.

Climate Control and “MyModes”

In 1999, BMW pranked the public with “Klimatarbeiter” for the 7 Series. The technology boiled down to air conditioning climate control with hilariously named settings like ” Bavarian Mountain Medley” and “English Summer.” Fast forward to today, and we have BMW MyModes, which more or less do exactly that. Though they tout marginally less silly names (“Relax Mode,” “Expressive Mode”), they’re nearly exactly what the original joke described, cultivating an “environmental” feel inside the cabin. A little on the nose, if you ask us.

Weight Sensors

One of BMW’s 1989 April Fools jokes was a the “Driver’s Weight Sensor,” or DWS, a system that wouldn’t allow the engine to start if the driver’s weight was different than what was pre-programmed into the system. The car would fail to start and alert nearby police officers, and eventually flash the lights and horn. Obviously a joke, but if you’ve owned a vehicle made any time in the last 30 years, you’ve already had experience with weight sensors. Granted, they serve a very different purpose. Today, weight sensors (which aren’t necessarily a BMW-only invention) monitor everything from airbags to massage settings and everything in between.

Tire Pressure Control

While BMW might have teased a “dashboard tire pressure controller” in 1985, truth is often stranger than fiction: just a year later, the Porsche 959 actually introduced tire pressure monitoring on a passenger car for the first time. Of course, today, TPMS are everywhere, and in fact mandatory in many countries, including the US.

It’s incredible to see some of the April Fools jokes BMW has unexpectedly brought to life. While we can’t say for sure it’s any sort of foreshadowing regarding the M2 Dakar and Touring GT3, it goes to show: you never know.