BMW gave the 2025 BMW M3 a light refresh for 2025, and now, you can build one via the US configurator. Although the M3 facelift changes are limited year-over-year, we still took a crack at building one. If you’re wondering, we maxed one out to an eye-watering MSRP of $114,500. Of course, that car included carbon brakes, matte paint, and – perhaps the most unnecessary – an automatic transmission. Here’s a quick look at the possibilities for your 2025 BMW M3 builds.

Powertrain, Price, and Colors

Just like last year’s model, you can choose from three M3 variants: the base manual car, Competition, and xDrive Competition. Pricing ranges from $76,000 for the manual to $85,300 for all-wheel drive cars, but options are pretty much the same across the board.

Colors are unchanged from last year; Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow are no-charge options. Extra cost colors include Black Sapphire Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, and Aventurin Red Metallic. You can also opt for three Frozen (matte) colors: Frozen Brilliant White metallic, Frozen Portimao Blue metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey II Metallic.

One new addition: silver-painted wheels! Style 825M wheels are now available in a silver finish alongside their bi-color versions held over from last year. The Orbit Grey versions are gone.

Interior Options for the 2025 BMW M3

You just get three trim choices on the 2025 BMW M3. Carbon Fiber trim returns with two cool new additions: M Fine Brushed Aluminum and Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite. Only the carbon costs anything extra ($950) and we’re totally fine with both aluminum options.

Interior upholstery options change less. You can opt for extended or full leather – the latter requires a $2,550 upcharge. Color choices extend to black, Fiona Red, Kyalami Orange, Silverstone/Black, Yas Marina Blue/Black, Tartufo, Ivory White, and Fjord Blue/black.

Options and Packaging for the 2025 BMW M3

Things switch up a bit for the new model year. First and foremost, there is a $15,300 Carbon Package that adds bucket seats, ceramic brakes, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and some other goodies. You might think the $4.700 Carbon Exterior Package is included—you would think wrong.

The Executive Package now adds full Adaptive LED headlights. Pricing jumps to $1,600 (a $150 increase over MY 2024), but overall, the options seem to run parallel in price to last year’s model. You can still add almost everything as a standalone option, too, which is good for shoppers who like to order a la carte. The only thing you can’t really bundle is the ADAS stuff. But the Driving Assistance Professional Package still presents good value, holding solid at $1,700.

Going easy on the options – and opting for the manual, of course – lets you stay just under $80K, which feels like the right amount of money to spend on one of the last manual sedans in production. Build your own M3 and share your craziest combinations.