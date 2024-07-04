BMW has one of the largest catalogs of accessories in the automotive industry. You can get everything from M-branded door pins to a leather key case. If you live and breathe BMWs and want everything that boasts the famous roundel, here’s a rather unusual official accessory. The UV-C Disinfection Light stars in a new video providing a step-by-step tutorial on how to use it.

Installed in an i5 M60, the original accessory makes sense if the BMW is passed around to multiple drivers, such as a rental or a fleet car. It does exactly what it says on the tin by disinfecting the car’s interior. The company claims it has a 99% effectiveness in getting rid of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Carrying the “63315A56991” part number, the UV-C Disinfection Light is juiced up from a power bank, which is charged via the USB port.

It comes bundled with a metal hook to hang it from the rearview mirror. Alternatively, you can stick it to the sunroof using two round metal plates that come inside the box. Once it’s turned on, the blue cable lights up for five seconds to let you know it’s active. Disinfection starts 20 seconds after pressing the button on the device. During this interval, the light flashes yellow. It then flashes red for a further 10 seconds before the process actually begins. Should it detect movement inside the car, the device automatically stops working.

It takes about 10 minutes for the disinfecting process to be completed, at which point the cable no longer lights up. The device cleans all surfaces located at an angle of about 120 degrees and up to one meter (nearly 3.3 feet) away. It would be great if BMW were to offer a built-in device, without having to dangle a charging cable from the rearview mirror. We reckon integrating the UV-C Disinfection Light in the overhead console would be a good idea.

As to how much it costs, we found it at a German dealer for €159. It goes without saying the product is compatible with all cars, not just BMWs.

Source: BMW / YouTube