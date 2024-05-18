BMW has expanded its crossover lineup to include more than 10 models if we add those only sold in China. However, the SUV boom hasn’t been done at the expense of wagons since the Touring is alive and well. Not only is the 3 Series sticking around with a long roof but there’s now a new 5 Series estate. The German brand has even given the G61 the M Performance treatment with an electric twist.

This i5 M60 xDrive Touring is painted in Fire Red, which is identical to the Vegas Red hue offered in the United States where the G61 is sadly not offered. The car we photographed has the largest wheels available for the sixth-generation 5er wagon. It’s a 21-inch aerodynamic set with a two-tone finish and carrying the “954i” codename. While the brake calipers are finished in red, customers can also have them in blue at no extra charge.

We’d argue the interior is less daring since BMW played it safe with this build. The family-friendly i5 M60 has the basic Veganza artificial leather upholstery with Alcantara and blue stitching. You’ll also notice the dashboard’s carbon fiber trim extends onto the door cards. Real leather and other trim options are available to spice up the cabin.

Being a car supplied by the Bavarian luxury brand for journalists to shoot, it predictably comes loaded with features. That’s why it has the CraftedClarity upgrade, which is marketing jargon for the crystal glass finish of the iDrive controller and gear selector. The start/stop button and volume control have the same jewelry-like appearance.

While this i5 M60 Touring doesn’t have M Performance Parts, a different electric sports wagon we photographed this week was decked out with extra goodies. It goes to show the estate is just as customizable as the G60 sedan. Both body styles are also about to receive the full M treatment. The M5 G90 saloon premieres in June while the M5 G99 wagon will follow later in 2024.