This new generation of Range Rover actually uses a BMW engine, the 4.4-liter engine from countless V8-powered Bimmers. It was a wise move from Jaguar Land Rover, as their 5.0-liter V8 was no longer compliant with new Euro emissions regulations. So rather than invest in a new V8 that will be short lived, due to the brand switching to EVs soon, both brands decided to buy and use another company’s V8. BMW’s twin-turbo V8 proved worthy. Now, though, it looks like JLR is pulling from the M Division’s old portfolio, as the new high-performance Range Rover Sport SV gets a 626 horsepower version of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, which is not-so-surprisingly the same amount of power as the M5 CS.

Range Rover’s SV version of the engine is actually a bit more potent. In the BMW M5 CS, the 4.4-liter V8 made 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The Rangey’s engine makes 626 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. So it packs a bit more of a torque wallop. Or maybe the Range Rover is just admitted to more of its actual torque than BMW did. It also gets the same ZF eight-speed auto as almost everything else on the market, all-wheel drive, and some very clever suspension.

Since the Range Rover is a bit bigger and heavier than some of BMW’s M cars (though, not as many as you’d think), it gets a very trick suspension to keep everything settled. In addition to its usual air suspension, the Range Rover Sport SV gets hydraulically cross-linked shocks, like a McLaren. That helps eliminate the need for active anti-roll bars, as it can prop one side of the car up instantly, to keep it flat through corners. It can also control pitch and dive, under hard acceleration and braking, respectively. Land Rover claims a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph, seriously respectable numbers from an SUV. Land Rover also claims it can pull 1.1 lateral gs through corners, which is bananas for a Range Rover.

It also gets a lowered ride height, to not only handle better but look awesome. This is one of the very best looking SUVs on the market now, as it’s just gorgeous. The low ride height and wheels perfectly compliment its already stunning looks. Inside, it gets a sportier version of the already very pretty Range Rover Sport cabin, with an edgier steering wheel and some red bits.

BMW owners will now be in an interesting dilemma. For likely similar money, do you get the BMW X6 M Competition, BMW XM, or the Range Rover Sport SV? All have similar engines but the Range Rover is the clear looker and has a much more clever suspension setup. Which would you choose?