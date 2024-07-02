BMW of North America today announced its sales results for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting a notable performance for both the BMW and MINI brands in the United States. In Q2 2024, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 91,237 vehicles, marking a 3.7% increase from the 87,948 vehicles sold in the same period last year. Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO of BMW of North America, acknowledged the industry-wide challenges but praised the resilience and resourcefulness of BMW dealers. “The past few weeks have been challenging for everyone in the industry; however, I’m pleased to report a positive result for the second quarter,” said Mackensen. “Our dealers have worked hard to manage the situation and set us up for a successful second half of the year.”

BMW Electric Vehicle Sales

BMW’s electric vehicle segment showed significant growth, with sales of 14,081 fully electric vehicles in Q2 2024. This represents a 23.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year and accounts for approximately 15.4% of BMW’s total U.S. sales. BMW’s fully electric lineup in the U.S. includes the BMW i4, BMW i5, and BMW i7 Sedans, as well as the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle. Additionally, BMW offers four plug-in hybrid electric models: the BMW X5 xDrive50e, BMW 330e, BMW 750e, and BMW XM. The plug-in hybrid electric BMW 550e is expected to arrive in showrooms towards the end of this year, further expanding BMW’s electrified offerings.

MINI Brand

MINI sales in the U.S. totaled 5,898 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 22% decrease from the 7,585 vehicles sold in Q2 2023. The decrease in sales volume is attributed to the planned model changeover as MINI prepares to launch its new product portfolio. This includes an all-new range of MINI Countryman and Cooper models, which have just begun to arrive at U.S. dealerships.

Table 1: BMW Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Q2 2024

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % TOT 2024 TOT 2023 % i4 7,066 6,777 4.3% 11,603 10,724 8.2% i5 2,541 — — 4,780 — — i7 929 464 100.2% 1,920 754 154.6% iX 3,545 4,135 -14.3% 6,490 6,486 0.1% TOTAL BEV 14,081 11,376 23.8% 24,794 17,964 38%

New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2024

Table 2: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2024