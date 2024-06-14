Live from BMW Welt in Munich we bring you an exclusive first look at the 2025 BMW M2 in Sao Paulo Yellow. The vibrant yellow, which made its debut first on the M3 and M4, is now part of the standard color palette for the refreshed BMW M2. Beyond the yellow, the 2025 M2 gets a multitude of fresh colors: Portimao Blue, Vegas Red (Fire Red), Skyscraper Grey, Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto. The matte Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue finishes are still available. Earlier today we had a chance to see the M2 in Grigio Telesto.

Even though BMW calls these updates a facelift of the M2, in reality, the exterior changes are quite minor. The headlights and taillights are unchanged, the kidney grille also. The only giveaways that this is a refreshed model come from the updated badges which get a a silver contour and a black look. Elsewhere, the quad exhaust tips are now also black.

This particular M2 from the Welt also showcases a wide range of M Performance Parts. The M2 G87 has been equipped with a carbon fiber body kit featuring a front lip, aero blades and side spats. By far the most striking upgrade is noticeable at the rear. We’re talking about the quad exhaust system and its centrally mounted tips arranged vertically.

While it may look the same as before, the G87 is now packing a greater punch by featuring a stronger inline-six engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill now makes 473 horsepower, an extra 20 hp over the previous iteration of the S58 unit. Stick to the manual gearbox and the torque remains unchanged, at 406 lb-ft.

The 2025 BMW M2 with the eight-speed automatic transmission now delivers an additional 37 lb-ft of torque, totaling 443 lb-ft. Despite this power boost, it maintains its impressive 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds. For enthusiasts preferring the manual transmission, the sprint time is 4.1 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than the previous six-speed M2. The top speed remains 155 mph, but opting for the M Driver’s Package increases it to 177 mph.

With an MSRP of $64,900, the 2025 BMW M2 is $1,700 more expensive than its predecessor. Additionally, the destination and handling fees have increased by $180, bringing them to $1,175. The good news is that both gearboxes are still offered at no additional cost, so the total price, including fees, remains at $66,075.