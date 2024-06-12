BMW doesn’t have that much competition to worry about for its 2 Series Coupe. Nevertheless, it’s been occasionally updating the G42 to keep it fresh. For the 2025 model year, there are some minor cosmetic changes along with up-to-date technology to keep up with recent products. Starting on the outside, customers can now opt for Vegas Red and Skyscraper Grey metallic paints for the 2025 BMW 2 Series models.

New BMW Individual Colors

If you’re feeling adventurous, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue are available as matte Individual colors. Available until now only on the M2, the eye-catching Zandvoort Blue shade is offered on the M240i. Regardless of version, BMW introduces a couple of 19-inch wheel designs. One of them is called the 995M and comes with a Jet Black or two-tone finish. The other is an Individual 1038i wheel with a Y-spoke design and a bi-color look. Oddly enough, there’s no word about the rumored carbon fiber roof option for the M240i.

New for 2025 is an optional M Professional Package on all flavors of the 2 Series Coupe. It bundles a variety of dark accents by featuring Shadowline headlights, a black rear spoiler, and an Extended Shadowline trim. You also get M Sport brakes with red/blue calipers on the 230i with this new package. The M Performance model has upgraded brakes with red calipers as standard equipment.

In Europe, BMW offers new M Performtex black seats. They come as standard in all model versions of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe. The optional perforated Sensatec upholstery is now available in black and cognac as well as the new Tacora Red version with decorative quilting. The new black version of the Vernasca leather trim with red accents is also available as an option.

iDrive 8.5, News Trims and Upholstery

What else is new? Well, not much. The iDrive runs on 8.5 and there’s now nine-color customizable ambient lighting surrounding the central air vents. The seats can be covered in perforated Sensatec (synthetic leather) available in four colors, such as the newly added Tacora Red. Optionally, you can have Vernasca (real leather) in four colors, including a black and red combo.

Since this isn’t a Life Cycle Impulse, the interior has been largely carried over. However, you will notice the flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock position and M stitching. It’s standard on the M240i and optional on the 230i if you go for the M Sport Package. The base 230i gets a redesigned two-spoke wheel featuring a polygonal rim.

Rounding off the tweaks are the iDrive 8.5 and new interior trim choices. The M240i gets standard M Fine Brushed Aluminum while carbon fiber is an option. The lesser 230i models can now be specified with Light Open-pore and Ash Grey Blue Open pore Fine Wood trims.

A Slight Price Increase

Prices have gone up $400 across the board, before handling fees. Math starts at $39,200 for the 230i, followed by the 230i xDrive at $41,200, the M240i at $50,100, and the M240i xDrive at $52,100. BMW is also increasing the destination charge by $180 to $1,175. It means the cheapest 2025 2 Series Coupe money can buy is going to set you back $40,375 for the rear-wheel-drive 230i. The market launch is set for August when production starts at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico where the 2025 M2 will also be made.

Source: BMW