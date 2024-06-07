The 2024 MINI Cooper SE is the latest addition to the electric stable of the British marquee. Turning a MINI into an electric model that maintains the classic Cooper driving experience posed a significant challenge. MINI invited me to push this electric hatch to its limits, or at least close to them, to see if the MINI Cooper Electric retains the iconic Go-Kart feel. In this video review, we will explore the exterior and interior design, cargo and rear bench space, and then, of course, take it for a spin through city centers and curvy roads to see what it feels like to live with the MINI Cooper SE electric daily.

Styling of the 2024 MINI Cooper SE

The brand has always been about that iconic look, and with this new generation, they’ve stuck to their roots. The big circular headlights are here to stay, and although there’s a fresh octagonal grill, you might need to double-take to distinguish it from its predecessor. The daytime running lights come with three signature lights, featuring welcome and goodbye animations. Notable tweaks include the removal of the wheel arch trim, flush door handles, and the absence of chrome finishes both inside and out—a design approach they call ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. The triangular tail lights set it apart at the rear from the previous generation Coopers. The rear-end is quite upright with a more tapered appearance, and the windshield angle is notably steep—primarily for aerodynamics and to meet safety regulations. The taillights also offer the ability to customize the inner graphics from the Operating System 9.

Interior Design

Inside, the new 2024 MINI Cooper SE features a cockpit brimming with character, a compliment I’m sure the MINI design team will appreciate. During a discussion at the press launch event with Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design, we discovered that “Charismatic Simplicity” is the current guiding principle in Munich. And the MINI Cooper electric can be quite charismatic inside. It features a large circular 9.4-inch OLED display, which looks fantastic and is ergonomically easy to operate. It’s also extremely responsive and snappy compared to the Operating System 9 we tested in the MINI Countryman JCW and SE. The display is a nod to the classic central speedometer, while toggle switches add a retro touch.

Performance and Range

The new 2024 MINI Cooper SE sends power to the front wheels via an electric motor generating 218 horsepower and 300 Nm. That’s enough to propel the car from 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds. If money is an issue, you can get the 184-horsepower Cooper E which has a 0-60 mph time of 7.3 seconds. The top Cooper electric uses a 54.2 kWh battery pack for a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) on WLTP. The lesser model gets away with a fairly small battery pack of 40.3 kWh and a range of 190 miles. MINI estimates a charging time of about 30 minutes to go from 10% to 80% battery.

Here is the full video review below: