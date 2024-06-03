BMW’s product renewal process is in full swing since there’s yet another world premiere around the corner. The next in line is the company’s most attainable product, the 1 Series. Codenamed F70, the compact hatchback is expected to debut in the coming days. Meanwhile, a teaser video published on social media eases the wait until the big debut.

The 1 Series turns 20 this year, having originally gone on sale back in 2004. The initial generation went on to spawn four body styles: three-door hatch (E81), five-door hatch (E87), coupe (E82), and convertible (E88). Then the second-gen came along as a three-door hatch (F21) and five-door hatch (F20). BMW further simplified the lineup with the five-door-only F40. However, there was also an F52 four-door sedan sold in China and a few other markets.

The F70 will be riding solo, without any derivatives in the 1 Series family. As before, it will be complemented by a 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) scheduled to debut this fall. China is reportedly getting a long-wheelbase 2 Series Gran Coupe as the F78. All three cars are going to be underpinned by the controversial front-wheel-drive platform. That means transversally mounted engines with no more than four cylinders. The good ol’ days of small RWD cars with longitudinally installed inline-six engines are long gone.

Earlier this year, comprehensive technical specifications surrounding the new 1 Series emerged ahead of schedule. Expect the next-gen hatch to be slightly longer, wider, taller, and heavier. There won’t be any plug-in hybrid or electric variants as BMW will only sell gasoline and diesel flavors. Chances are the F70 will be the first model to ditch the letter “i” from the name of the versions fitted gas engines. It’ll also eschew the iDrive rotary knob.

The top-spec M135 should be revealed from day one, along with the lesser models. Its B48 engine will breathe through a quad exhaust system. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is likely to come in two output stages, depending on region. In countries with harsher emissions regulations, we’re expecting 296 hp. In other markets, it could produce 312 hp. At least that’s how it is with the X1 M35i and X2 M35i.

Once again, the 1 Series won’t be coming to the United States where only the 2 Series Gran Coupe is planned.

Source: BMW / Instagram