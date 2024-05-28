BMW is expanding its diesel lineup for the new 5 Series. In addition, to the BMW 520d sedan and BMW 520d xDrive Touring models, which are particularly popular in Europe, a six-cylinder diesel is joining the lineup. In summer 2024, the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan and BMW 540d xDrive Touring will come to Europe.

The updated 3.0 liter six-cylinder straight diesel is paired with 48-volt mild hybrid technology in the form of a crankshaft starter generator. Combined, the combustion engine and the electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission produce a maximum output of 223 kW/303 hp and a maximum torque of 670 Nm (494 lb-ft). The acceleration times have been improved as well. Both the 540d sedan and touring will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

In contrast, the BMW 520d sedan and touring uses a four-cylinder diesel engine combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and develops a maximum output of 145 kW/197 hp. With 197 horsepower arriving at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) delivered flat between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm, the G60 520d will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds. The acceleration figure is the same regardless of whether you specify xDrive or not, and the same goes for the claimed efficiency figures, which also don’t change if you add all-wheel drive.

The pricing for the new BMW 5 Series models starting from summer 2024 is as follows: The BMW 540d xDrive Touring is priced at 71,050 euros, while the BMW 520d Touring starts at 61,750 euros. For those seeking the xDrive variant, the BMW 520d xDrive Touring is available for 64,350 euros. In the sedan lineup, the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan is available for 69,050 euros. These prices include VAT and reflect the recommended retail prices for Germany.