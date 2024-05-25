Made famous by the “King of Rock and Roll,” the BMW 507 is one of the most recognizable models to ever come from Munich. The short-lived beauty has now returned, some 65 years since the last of the 252 cars was built. German coachbuilder estella Fahrzeugtechnik has developed a retro take on the Z4 M40i that celebrates one of BMW’s prettiest cars.

We chatted with the company behind this special project and learned it boasts a full carbon fiber body. Developed in collaboration with ds-Fasertechnik GmbH, the body attempts to mimic the look of BMW’s roadster sold during the late 1950s. Only 15 conversions are planned, each in a different color. However, the cars painted in violet and white have already been sold. Depending on the exterior, the cabin is finished differently.

The retro-flavored Z4 M40i goes by the “Tender 5.7” moniker and uses an upgraded version of the B58 engine. This turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six has been massaged to develop 492 horsepower. It’s an increase of 157 hp compared to the European-spec model. At the same time, it packs an extra 110 hp over the standard car sold in the United States. Torque is rated at a massive 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), up by 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) over the regular car.

Thanks to the newly added punch, it needs just 3.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) and is electronically capped at 168 mph (270 km/h). Tender 5.7 only weighs 1,473 kilograms (3,247 pounds), making it 92 kg (203 lbs) lighter than a standard Z4 M40i. The diet was achieved by installing that carbon fiber body.

The modern-day 507 uses the Z4 M40i’s eight-speed automatic transmission rather than the newly launched six-speed manual. Additional changes include a KW DCC coilover suspension, a stainless steel exhaust with flap control, and upgraded brakes. Tender 5.7 rides on 20-inch ALPINA wheels and uses carbon fiber-reinforced plastic for the engine cover. The cargo compartment is draped in leather while the door sill trims are CFRP as well.

As you can imagine, it’s not cheap. It costs €288,000 whereas a stock Z4 M40i begins at €69,300 in Germany.

Source: estella Fahrzeugtechnik