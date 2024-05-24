MINI continues to hype up the new electric Cooper with an extended photo gallery of the J01. Seen here is the more potent SE version in the Favoured Trim and a Blazing Blue paint job. The model highlighted here by the British brand has white contrasting accents and optional 18-inch “Night Flash” wheels with a two-tone look.

MINI was never going to revolutionize the car’s exterior styling so the J01 continues the design language of its predecessor. However, major changes have occurred inside the cabin. This Cooper SE with its white upholstery and blue accents shows off the dashboard’s radical makeover. The circular OLED infotainment takes center stage, but you still get a few physical controls underneath the 9.4-inch touchscreen.

The absence of an instrument cluster in the name of minimalism is controversial as some of us still want a driver’s display. However, we can take comfort from knowing there’s a head-up display behind the steering wheel. That said, it’s optional, so you’ll have to pay extra to have relevant info in your line of sight.

As with its predecessor, the electric hatchback is exclusively a three-door affair. Should you want the extra practicality of a five-door body, there’s now an Aceman small crossover. The two share their underpinnings and are built at the same factory in China. The duo is assembled by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor. These cars roll off the assembly line at a new factory in Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu Province. The plant operated by the JV after a €650 million investment has an annual capacity of 160,000 vehicles.

From 2026, MINI will also produce the EVs at home in Oxford. Until then, it’s unlikely either will make it to the United States. The BMW Group brand intends to give both the John Cooper Works treatment before the year’s end. In the meantime, the hatch and crossover are offered in a JCW Trim with cosmetic upgrades.

Source: MINI