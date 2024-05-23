BMW has generally strayed away from rolling out lengthy teaser campaigns but it’s doing things differently for Skytop. Even though the gorgeous convertible has leaked in full, the German brand is sticking by its original plan. Case in point, BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk has shared a new image of the concept car.

Debuting later this week at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the BMW Skytop shows off a section of its rear deck, bisected by a central ridge. There’s no apparent glass behind the two-seat cabin, further contributing to the open-air ambiance. As previously mentioned, the one-off has a removable two-piece targa top.

Skytop appears to be based on the 8 Series Convertible, likely the M8. Although the underpinnings are carried over, the concept has an entirely different body and slim lights. It follows last year’s Concept Touring Coupe, which was a fully redesigned Z4 M40i with a fixed hardtop. The roadster-turned-coupe didn’t make it to production, but it almost happened. We won’t know the fate of the Skytop until it debuts or even weeks/months after.

BMW has developed a healthy habit of introducing interesting cars at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Relevant examples that spring to mind include the 2015 CSL Hommage and the 2008 M1 Hommage. We also remember the 2013 Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupe, the 2016 2002 Hommage, the 2006 Mille Miglia, and the 2011 328 Hommage.

If there’s one thing all these concepts had in common, it’s that they were all substantially different from the design language used at the time by BMW. Skytop appears to fit the bill as well, reminding those who criticize the brand’s current styling strategy of better days.

Lest we forget the Motorrad branch is also attending this year’s show to unveil a new bike. We won’t be too surprised if Rolls-Royce is cooking up something as well.

Source: Adrian van Hooydonk / Instagram