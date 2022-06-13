The new 2023 BMW M2 is the best M car today. We said it yesterday and we’re saying it again. Now if you’re interested in finding out why, then the video below might give you some insights. We went to Salzburgring to review the 2023 BMW M2 in a prototype form. There were two cars available to sample: a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The horsepower of the 2023 BMW M2 is rated at around 450 hp and it’s only available in a rear-wheel drive configuration.

The 2023 BMW M2 comes with a shorter wheelbase than the M4 (4.3 inches / 110 mm), but it has the same track width in the front and in the rear. But much bigger than the normal 2 Series – around 2.2 inches wider (54 mm). BMW used the same tires and wheels from the M4 – 19 inches in the front with 275 / 35 mm tires, and 20 inches in the back with 285 mm / 30 rubber. The braking system is also inherited from the M3/M4, but BMW M has no plans to offer a carbon ceramic option at market launch. Carbon fiber roof is also an option for the G87 M2, along with M Performance Parts.

The M Adaptive suspension is standard in the new 2023 BMW M2, just like they were on the F87 M2 CS. The cooling system, not surpassingly, comes from the M3/M4 as well. So this new Baby-M is more of a mini-M4, weighing less, and likely with a great power-to-weight ratio.

Inside, the G87 BMW M2 looks like a combination of an M240i and an M4 because that’s sorta what it is. So the dashboard, center console, and door panels are all standard 2 Series stuff. However, the carbon fiber-shelled seats are from the M3 and M4 and the iDrive 8 is from the facelifted versions of those cars. Now let’s take a look at our 2023 BMW M2 review and let us know if you prefer a manual or automatic BMW M2.

