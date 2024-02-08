BMW has developed a healthy habit of bringing its new cars to the Welt in Munich shortly after the world premiere. The 5 Series Touring (G61) is no exception since the luxury wagon is already there in top form as an M Performance model. No, not the V8-powered M550i because that version died with the previous-generation model. Instead, it’s the fully electric i5 M60.

A temporary range topper until the M5 Touring (G99) arrives later this year, the M Lite flavor without a combustion engine is dressed to impress in an Individual color. BMW appears to have a soft spot for Frozen Pure Grey since we keep seeing high-end models with this matte paint. As one would expect from a car showcased at the Welt, this one has a ton of options added.

Those 21-inch wheels (Style 954) with a two-tone finish are the largest available for the i5 M60 Touring and go nicely with the red brake calipers. BMW spared no expense with the configurator by option for the carbon fiber side mirror caps and the M Sport Package Pro. It adds Shadowline black exterior accents, and an illuminated kidney grille, along with interior goodies such as an anthracite headliner and some M trinkets.

If you’re wondering how much money this exact build would set you back, you’d better sit down. Without any options, the i5 M60 Touring retails from €101,500 in Germany where BMW charges you €3,750 for that paint and another €2,450 for the wheels. The carbon mirrors cost €1,150 whereas the M Sport Package Pro is €1,000. This electric performance wagon also happens to have a panoramic glass roof, which is a €1,630 premium, and the €1,150 Comfort Package with ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Add into the equation the Innovation and Travel Packages along with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system and you’re looking at a 5 Series Touring that costs about €115,000. Of course, a fully loaded M5 Touring is going to be even more expensive, so better start saving if you want the crown jewel. Seeing the glass half full, BMWs are typically more attainable in the United States where we’re hearing the only wagon coming will be the M5.