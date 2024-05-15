One of the two positioning colors on the new 2025 BMW M4 CS is Riviera Blue, and today, we had a chance to see it up close on the Salzburgring track. At launch, the M4 CS will be available in four distinct colors, each offering a unique look on the car. BMW enthusiasts will be thrilled with the two exclusive BMW Individual paint finishes available for the M4 CS: Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic. For those who prefer a more traditional look, the M4 CS also comes in Brooklyn Grey metallic and Black Sapphire metallic.

As seen in these photos, Riviera Blue is a vibrant, eye-catching color that perfectly complements the aggressive lines and athletic stance of the M4 CS. This bold hue is designed for those who want to make a statement and turn heads wherever they go. Add to that the carbon fiber bits, the red accents on the badges and on the grille, and the yellow headlights, and you have a stunning combination. Of course, Frozen Isle of Man Green metallic offers a more subdued yet equally striking look. This unique shade features a matte finish that gives the car a sleek, modern appearance while highlighting its muscular contours and aerodynamic design.

Classic and Timeless Options

Brooklyn Grey metallic is a versatile and contemporary color that exudes sophistication. This shade is perfect for drivers who appreciate a modern aesthetic with a touch of elegance. And for those who want to somewhat blend in. Same goes for the Black Sapphire metallic which remains a timeless choice, offering a deep, rich black that enhances the M4 CS’s dynamic lines. This color is ideal for those who value a timeless, understated elegance.

Luxurious and Sporty Interior with M Carbon Bucket Seats

The exterior colors of the M4 CS are complemented by a single interior combination: Merino leather in a striking Black/Red color scheme. The M Carbon bucket seats are obviously a standout feature. Of course, there is plenty of carbon fiber to go around, just like in the M3 CS and M4 CSL. iDrive 8.5 is standard, so is the flat-bottom steering wheel which separates the M4 CS from its M3 CS brother.

Compound vs. Ceramic Brakes

The new BMW M4 CS is equipped as standard with M Compound brakes, featuring calipers painted in a choice of Red or Black. For those seeking even greater braking performance, the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes are available with calipers that can be specified in either Red or Gold finish.

Adding to the car’s dynamic appearance, the new 2025 BMW M4 CS comes standard with forged M alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design. These wheels are available in either matte Gold Bronze or matte Black, enhancing the car’s unique look. The wheels are 19-inch at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear, fitted with high-performance tires sized 275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear. For those who take their M4 CS to the track, track tires are available at no additional cost, as are ultra-track tires (Michelin Cup 2 R) specifically engineered to maximize performance on a circuit.

Here is a photo gallery of the 2025 BMW M4 CS in Riviera Blue: