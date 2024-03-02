The 2024 BMW X1 is part of the third generation BMW X1 – internally designated U11 – and represents a huge step up from the outgoing generation in terms of styling, interior refinement, and tech. Much like its platform-mate, the 2024 BMW X2, its redesign does it large favors and now makes it one of the best compact luxury SUVs in the segment. Staunch competition comes from the Volvo XC40 and Mercedes’ GLB, but there’s a lot to like about the smallest and most affordable BMW SUV. Even if it is mostly unchanged from 2023.

2024 BMW X1 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X1 comes standard with xDrive all-wheel drive, a snappy seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a four-cylinder engine. The entry-level X1 xDrive28i offers adequate power: 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. BMW says it’ll do zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. Opting for the M Sport design will add an adaptive suspension and grippier, better-bolstered seats.

If you’re not ready to fully embrace practicality, the X1 M35i might be a better fit. It uses a more high-strung version of the same inline four-cylinder, making 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. It gets most of the M Sport goodies free, too, and can rip off zero to 60 mph times closer to 5.0 seconds. Buy the one you need; the extra horsepower is nice but hardly necessary for most shoppers. That said, it’s probably the most fun you’ll have in a new SUV under $50,000.

2024 BMW X1 Fuel Economy and MPG

Pedestrian xDrive28i models are EPA-rated for 25 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined. M35i models return a marginally worse 23 mpg, 31 mpg, and 26 mpg. The small penalty feels worth it for the added power. A 14.3-gallon tank ensures well over 320 miles per tank, regardless of your chosen model.

The xDrive28i outperforms the all-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz GLB by one mpg; the M35i trails the corresponding Benz by the same. The gas-powered Volvo XC40 is rated at 26 city, 30 highway, and 26 combined. Overall, the BMW X1 remains consistent with the rest of the segment regarding efficiency.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the BMW X1 keeps everything the same as last year’s huge refresh. So you’ll still find a refined, if simplistic, cabin with Veganza (synthetic leather) upholstery. The sport seats in the M35i model (optional in the regular model) feature high bolsters to hold you better. But they’re still a far cry from the aggressive buckets you find in full M Series models – thankfully, in this case.

The 2024 BMW X1 offers 57.2 cubic feet of space when you fold down the 40/20/40 split-folding rear bench seat. It’s rough fitting five people in the SUV, mostly due to the transmission tunnel in the middle, but it’s possible. It trails the Benz (62 cubic feet) and offers almost identical space as the Volvo (57.5 cubic feet). The Audi Q3 (48 cubic feet) and Lexus NX (46.9 cubic feet) can’t even come close.

2024 BMW X1 Technology and Connectivity

If you’re up-to-speed on current BMW tech, you’ll find no surprises here. The 2024 BMW X1 gets a curved display comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch center screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, nav, voice commands, app integration, and plenty of other tech wizardry all come standard. iDrive 9, the latest operating system, is still considered one of the best interfaces in the business overall.

We’d probably add the Convenience Package at a bare minimum. You’ll get a panoramic moonroof, digital key functionality, and wireless charging, all for $1,950. You’ll also get Comfort Access keyless entry – even though it should really be standard. If you’ve got deeper pockets, you can step up to the $3,300 Technology Package, which adds AR Navigation, a head-up display, auto-dimming mirrors, and more. It isn’t a bad value, but it is a bit pricy when you consider the vehicle’s base price of $40,500.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2024 BMW X1 comes loaded with driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning all come standard. You can opt for the Driving Assistance Plus Package, which nets you Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go for a paltry $500. It’s not bad until it requires you to add the Convenance Package for $1,950. You can then throw on the Driving Assistance Professional Package for another $1,700 for Traffic Jam Assist and other semi-autonomous features. The 2024 BMW X1 is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

The 2024 BMW X1 compares favorably to the competition. The Audi Q3 won’t get you most of the semi-autonomous features, even fully loaded. The more expensive Lexus NX 350 has an impressive suite of driver aids but lacks other features like memory seats and rain-sensing wipers (an additional $3,050). The Volvo XC40 lacks equivalent driver aids like Stop & Go unless you opt for the Ultimate trim, which is offered at $50,795.

2024 BMW X1 Pricing

The new BMW X1 starts at $40,500. As mentioned, the 2024 BMW X1 is a little bit of a bargain if you care even a little bit about the dynamism your vehicle offers. Rear-drive bias, beefy wheels, and sporty seats give it a little more playful presentation than its competitors.

Like the BMW X2, the BMW X1’s fairly recent re-introduction gives it an edge over a lot of the playing field. For now, that makes it one of the best values in the segment. The X1 M35i starts at just under $50,000 (before destination) and is nearly peerless when considering price point, practicality, and performance.

2024 BMW X1 FAQ