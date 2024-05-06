The new BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring is now getting into the BMW M Performance Parts program. From May 2024, M Performance Parts will be available for all models of the new BMW 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring. These model-specific enhancements include aerodynamic improvements, interior upgrades, and suspension modifications, allowing owners to personalize and maximize the car’s dynamic and athletic potential. These upgrades are tailored to complement the M Sport Package and M Sport Package Pro.

Exterior Upgrades

For the exterior, the range includes components made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, which not only enhance the car’s appearance but also contribute to its lightweight construction and aerodynamics. The standout features include a three-part M Performance Carbon front splitter that enhances the front-end design of the car. It’s available in both standard carbon finish and high-gloss black.

Additionally, carbon side sill attachments are available, while unique M Performance accent stripes and decals remind us of these parts’ origins. Other enhancements like the carbon exterior mirror caps and an aramid-reinforced aerial cover add distinctive touches to the vehicle’s profile. The rear of the car is not overlooked, with a three-piece aramid rear diffuser and a high-gloss black roof spoiler that improve aesthetics and functionality.

Interior Upgrades

Inside, the BMW M Performance Parts bring a racing-inspired flair to the cockpit. Door sill trims in carbon and aluminum prominently feature M Performance lettering, making a bold statement each time the doors are opened. Customizable M Performance door projector slides enhance the entry and exit experience with unique graphics. The interior’s sporty appeal is further boosted by specially designed floor mats and stainless steel pedal pads. A stylish key case made from Alcantara and leather in a carbon fiber look protects the vehicle key, while a carbon fuel filler cap for various engine types adds a functional yet stylish touch with easy installation and M Performance branding.

Wide Range Of Wheels

The performance aspect of the BMW 5 Series Touring and BMW i5 Touring is significantly enhanced with specially designed light alloy wheels available in sizes 19, 20, and 21 inches, suitable for both summer and winter driving conditions. The summer wheels are the 21-inch M Performance Cross Spoke light alloy available in either M Bicolor Jet Black gloss finish or M Frozen Midnight Grey. For all model variants the 19-inch M Performance light alloy wheels in Y-Spoke design in Matt Black are also available as a summer wheel with tire set.

The corresponding winter wheel and tire set, designed for compatibility with snow chains except for the largest rim size, are available with either an extra soft tire compound or studded tires. Also available for winter are the 20-inch M aerodynamic wheels with a tire set, featuring a burnished Bicolour Midnight Grey finish. The car’s braking system has also been upgraded with a 20-inch M Performance setup, featuring red-painted calipers and large brake discs, ensuring strong and reliable braking power.

Performance Parts