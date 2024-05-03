Even without any optional goodies, the M3 Touring is one of the most desirable BMWs money can buy. This G81 is far from a base configuration since it has quite a few extras that make it even more appealing. A right-hand-drive super wagon, the first-ever M3 with a long roof is decked out with M Performance Parts and an Individual paint.

Featuring a carbon fiber body kit, the AMG C63 Estate rival is finished in Frozen Deep Green. It’s a matte Individual paint we typically associate with the M5 CS. We’re honestly still not big fans of all-black wheels, but they work here by completing the dark body accents. Those laser headlights have the Shadowline treatment while the roof is also black. As a reminder, there’s no carbon fiber roof option for the M3 Touring. However, tuners have already installed a lightweight panel.

Whoever configured this G81 spared no expense since the super wagon has carbon ceramic brakes as denoted by the gold calipers. It even has a carbon fuel filler cap from the M Performance Parts catalog. Interestingly, it has standard seats rather than the optional body-hugging seats with a carbon shell. Since the M3 Touring is more of an all-rounder for extended trips, it makes sense not to opt for the bucket seats.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice there is one upgrade inside the cabin. Look between the front seats and see the central armrest wrapped in Alcantara. It boasts red contrasting stitching and has the famous three M colors to go along with the M3 badges on the headrests. Some would’ve opted for a more daring interior, but you can’t go wrong with black.

Although the M3 Touring was unveiled less than two years ago, BMW M is already preparing a mild update. Those sharper-looking matrix LED headlights we saw on the 2025 M4 Coupe/Convertible are coming to the high-performance estate. Chances are we’ll see them first on the M3 Sedan in the following months.

Come 2025, the M3 CS Touring will be introduced as a limited-run special edition with more power and additional standard carbon fiber. It’ll likely be produced for about a year and should command a significant premium over the standard G81. As a refresher, the regular model costs from €101,300 in Germany.

[Photos: Andrew Barker / Dick Lovett]