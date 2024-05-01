The current BMW 1 Series hatchback (F40) will soon be phased out, with a replacement on the horizon that promises subtle changes rather than a dramatic redesign. The third-generation 1 Series is skipping the facelift and jumping straight to the next-gen model, codenamed F70. Meanwhile, different markets are showcasing unique configurations to display BMW’s extensive color range. One such example is the BMW M135i in the UK, which captivates in the striking San Remo Green metallic.

Just weeks before the debut of the new BMW 1 Series (F70), the F40 impresses once more, featuring in new photos by Andrew Barker from the British BMW dealership Dick Lovett. This M135i is dressed in the unique San Remo Green (color code C4E), elegantly balancing the sophisticated paint job with the sporty nuances of the M135i. San Remo Green was first introduced on the 4 Series Cabrio (G23) and can now be also ordered on the Z4 Roadster.

The top of the line BMW 1 Series comes with some exclusive exterior features, like the Cerium Grey accents present all around the car. The beautiful shade of green is also paired with an all-black interior giving the car a classy look. On the outside you will find 18 inch wheels in the 554M design wrapped in high-performance Pirelli P Zero rubbers. Of course, at the front you will see the mesh grille which is specific to the M Performance model.

Under the hood, the BMW M135i is unchanged. That means its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 302 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque and is paired to an Aisin eight-speed automatic. Being an M135i, and not a lesser 1 Series model, all-wheel drive is standard, so there’s no front-wheel drive version of the car. However, some enthusiast actually prefer the front-wheel drive BMW 128ti, which is lighter and more enthusiast-driven, thanks to its simpler drivetrain, lower power output, and a greater emphasis on handling.

UK Is One Of The M135i’s Largest Markets

If you’re wondering who is buying the M135i, around 80% of all sales last year came from Europe. Interestingly, the UK was its main market in 2021, followed by Germany and Switzerland. We’ll remind you the model is not sold in the United States where the next best things are the M235i Gran Coupe and X2 M35i. The next generation BMW 1 Series Hatchback will not arrive in the U.S. either.

[Photos: Andrew Barker / Dick Lovett / kieranbicknell_]