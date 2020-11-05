Voodoo Blue is not only a very unique shade of blue, but it’s also a rare color on a BMW. Being part of the BMW Individual catalog, the Voodoo Blue comes with an extra charge, so naturally, it’s not something that will end up on a lot of cars. But today, we get to see this blue on the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift. At a first glance, the paint job looks like a deeper flat blue version of the Yas Marina Blue. At times, it also gives Laguna Seca Blue vibes, depending on the lighting conditions. And it certainly looks stunning on the elegant, yet sporty BMW M5. The facelifted sports sedan made its debut this summer, building upon the refreshed 5 Series lineup.

The M5 facelift generation launched with new exterior paintworks. There is a choice of no less than five new standard and BMW Individual paint finishes as follows: Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic. The former Champagne Quartz metallic has been renamed to Alvit Grey metallic.

The styling of the new M5 Competition is set to individualize the high-end variant compared to the standard M5. There are black accents all over the place. The entire kidney grille is adorned in high-gloss black chrome, followed by the side window ornaments, the M exterior mirror caps, the gills and boot lid. The door sills are illuminated and sport the “M5 Competition” inscription, which is also to be found on the front gills, the kidney grille and at the rear end. A new light-alloy wheel design is also available: the 20-inch M double spoke wheels that are known from the BMW M8 family.

Inside, the new 2021 BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition are now equipped with a new, 12.3-inch central screen for the infotainment system. The BMW OS 7.0 interface features the distinctive M layout and graphics for the Live Cockpit and Control Display, that is also seen on the new M8 models, as well as X5 M and X6 M. The new M5 and M5 Competition models come fitted with standard M Sport seats with multi-way electric adjustment. Besides these, optional M multifunction seats are also available.

These high-end seats feature an integrated head restraints, an illuminated M5 logo and extended adjustment and functions. All type of seats are offered with standard Merino leather upholstery. Exclusively for the M5 Competition, BMW introduces the Merino full leather upholstery in Black/Midrand Beige finish. This particular Voodoo Blue M5 is paired inside with a black Merino leather.

The BMW M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol unit is the heart of the new M5 and M5 Competition. In the M5, the S63 engine delivers a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp) reached at 6,000 rpm. In the M5 Competition, it comes with a power boost up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp) also achievable at 6,000 rpm. The maximum torque produced by the V8 powerplant increases to a staggering 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) in both cases. It becomes fully available as early as 1,800 rpm and up to 5,600 rpm in the M5 and 5,860 rpm in the M5 Competition.

The standard M5 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while to hit 200 km/h it needs barely 11.1 seconds. On the other hand, the M5 Competition accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker), whereas 10.8 seconds (0.3 seconds faster) are required for reaching the 200 km/h barrier. Without any optional package, the top speed of the M5 and M5 Competition is strictly limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). If the M Driver’s Package is chosen, then the maximum speed rockets to 305 km/h (189 mph).