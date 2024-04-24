[UPDATE] The original Instagram post was taken down but we’ve updated with official images from BMW M.

BMW will take the wraps off the i4 facelift in the coming hours, but someone from the social media team couldn’t wait any longer. Official images of the i4 M50 have emerged on the company’s account on Instagram, revealing the electric Gran Coupe. Not just any version of the G26, but the hot M50 xDrive. It’s dressed for the occasion in what seems to be Frozen Pure Grey, a matte paint from the Individual catalog.

As expected, it gets the sharper-looking headlights we saw earlier this year on the 2025 4 Series Coupe/Convertible. The blue inserts denote that we’re dealing with the upgraded setup featuring a matrix LED high-beam. The grille is different now since the kidneys have horizontal bars. The updated M440i Coupe/Convertible has those new design elements as well. However, the upper part of the grille is enclosed on the i4 M50 since it doesn’t have a combustion engine that would necessitate cooling.

We’re pleasantly surprised to see the laser taillights with a 3D effect are coming to the i4. By extension, chances are the 4 Series Gran Coupe LCI with combustion engines is getting them as well. Those wheels with a two-tone look and a double-spoke design seem to be new for 2025. This i4 M50 xDrive that BMW decided to highlight has a generous array of Shadowline accents. They’re noticeable on the mirror caps and the so-called hockey stick on the side. The headlights also appear to have a dark tint.

While interior images are not available yet, we can expect the electric M Performance model to get a flat-bottomed steering wheel. It debuted with the revised M440i Coupe/Convertible in January and should be adopted by the i4 M50 and M440i Gran Coupe as well. In addition, BMW is likely to transition the infotainment to iDrive 8.5.

We’ll have the full picture in the coming hours since the 4 Series Gran Coupe/i4 is debuting during a livestreamed event in China.

Source: BMW / Instagram