The Neue Klasse represents more than just two concepts since the sedan and SUV preview a fresh design language. The dedicated electric underpinnings are coming along with sixth-gen batteries, iDrive X, and the Panoramic Vision ultra-wide head-up display. NK is touted as a “game changer for the entire company,” according to BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk.

Providing a window into BMW’s electric future, the “Future of Joy” exhibition opened its doors today at the Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan. It’s part of the Milan Design Week and puts the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse sedan front and center. The newer Vision Neue Klasse X crossover also appears on a big screen inside.

Visitors can learn more about the new design direction coming from 2025 with the next-generation iX3 electric crossover. The sedan will follow in 2026, with four additional EVs launching by 2028. BMW goes as far as to say you’ll be able to “see, hear, feel, taste and smell the Neue Klasse” by checking out the Future of Joy exhibition. There’s also a discreet light show with the colors we saw inside the concepts: yellow for the sedan and orange for the SUV.

BMW touts an immersive experience thanks to multimedia presentations and artwork. There are even color and material samples that were used while developing the two Neue Klasse concepts. The sedan and SUV were all about doing less is more by adopting a simplified look inside and out. The concepts combined a smooth and clean exterior with a minimalist cabin that did away with most conventional controls.

Future of Joy is open until April 21 (10 AM-7 PM) at House of BMW in Via Monte Napoleone 12. The exhibition’s name follows the so-called “Heart of Joy” earmarked for NK models. It refers to merging powertrain software and driving dynamics into a single, unified system.

Source: BMW