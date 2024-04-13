The 2025 BMW M4 came out in January but production didn’t start until March. The facelifted performance coupe is beginning to arrive at dealers worldwide, including at this showroom in the UK. Here is a hotter Competition model with the optional xDrive system, which now gives you a power boost over the rear-wheel-drive variant. With the 2025MY, output is up by 20 hp to 523 hp, but only for the AWD model.

The most noticeable change compared to the pre-LCI is at the front where BMW installs redesigned headlights with a sharper look. Two vertical LEDs shaped like arrows serve as daytime running lights, turn signals, and position lights. Seen here are the optional adaptive LEDs with a matrix high beam replacing the older laser technology. The distinctive blue inserts are still there, denoting the fancier lighting setup.

Previously reserved for the limited-run M4 CSL, the laser taillights are now available on the lesser G82 models. Standard in some markets and optional in others, the fancy rear lights have a 3D effect thanks to laser diodes illuminating glass fiber bundles that have a swirly layout. With the Life Cycle Impulse, BMW also updated the surrounding of the BMW and M logos at the rear of Competition-spec versions. The former gets the glossy black treatment while the latter has silver bordering.

Additional changes are noticeable inside where there’s a new flat-bottomed steering wheel. Moreover, the 2025 BMW M4 gets tweaked central air vents with standard contour lighting customizable in nine colors. This updated ambient lighting comes with welcome/goodbye themes and light signals when you’re getting a phone call or when the door is opened. The M4 LCI carries over the gear lever but we’re hearing the upcoming M5 will have a different shifter.

A beefier derivative is on the way considering the M4 CS is getting 543 hp and loads of carbon fiber. Basically, all the tweaks we saw on the M3 CS Sedan last year are coming to the two-door variant. BMW will take the wraps off the spicy coupe sometime in May.

Source: SytnerTV / YouTube