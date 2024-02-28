Renowned BMW racing driver Bill Auberlen is joining Samantha Tan to race for ST Racing in the SRO GT World Challenge America Championship in 2024. The duo are joined by Varun Choksey to race in a BMW M4 GT3 in the PRO Class. This collaboration marks the beginning of Auberlen’s new multi-year contract with BMW that extends until the 2026 season—a period that includes the 50th anniversary of BMW of North America in 2025 and celebrates Auberlen’s 30th anniversary with BMW.

Most Accomplished BMW Racing Driver

Bill has driven BMW cars in more races than any other driver in the world. More than 350 races, 91 wins and bringing home 4 championships with BMW cars. His career started in the 1970s in motocross before joining the IMSA championship. From 2014 to 2017, Auberlen drove full-time for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the IMSA GTLM class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He first raced in a BMW Z4 GTE then BMW M6 GTLM. His record of 65 victories in the IMSA series put him at the top of the all-time win list. He also leads the IMSA all-time pole list.

He stepped down as full-time BMW driver in GTLM in 2018. During this time, he also raced the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 in the IMSA GTD class. In 2019, Auberlen returned to full-time competition for BMW, partnering with Robby Foley in the Turner BMW in the GTD class. Other competitions Auberlen has competed in during his career include the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the American Le Mans Series (1999-2003), driving a BMW V12 LMR in 1999 and 2000 for Schnitzer Motorsport.

“I am excited to begin another chapter with BMW and BMW of North America,” said Bill Auberlen. “In addition to driving the Roundel to the top of as many podiums as I can, I have always enjoyed mentoring up and coming drivers. I’m happy to welcome Varun to the BMW brand. ST Racing has already enjoyed quite a bit of success in SRO competition, and I hope Varun and I can contribute to even more great results.”

Auberlen will co-drive the No. 28 BMW M4 GT3 with 27-year old Varun Choksey, looking to enhance the career of yet another up-and-coming driver. In seasons past, Bill has shared a BMW and his vast talent with more than 90 co-drivers. Choksey, from Atlanta, Georgia, spent the previous two seasons racing in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America single-make series, finishing 11th in the PRO class last year.

Samantha Tan Continues as BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador

Earlier this week, BMW of North America also announced the continuation of its partnership with 26-year-old Asian-Canadian racer and ST Racing co-owner, Samantha Tan, as the BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador for 2024. Tan will make appearances at BMW M events across North America and Europe.

The 13-round SRO GT World Challenge America championship will begin at Sonoma Raceway on April 5 – 7 and travel throughout the US with double-round weekends at Sebring International Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, VIRginia International Raceway, Road America, and Barber Motorsports Park. Each race will be 90-minutes long except the season finale, round 13, eight-hour race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October.

We recently spent some time with Auberlen driving a 2024 BMW M8 Competition, and just last month, Tan let us go for a ride in her 3.0 CSL. You can find both videos below: