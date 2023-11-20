BMW announced last week the availability of a new aftermarket wheel. The BMW M Performance center lock wheels are coming to a wide range of variants in the BMW M2, M3 and M4 family of cars. But they will not be available for U.S. customers. A spokesperson for BMW of North America said that the new wheels are not “currently available in the US market, but hopefully will be become available in the US in 2024.”

If you live in Europe, you’re in luck. The new center wheels are available as of now for a price of around 12,000 euros ($13,000 at the current exchange rate). BMW says that these lightweight forged wheels are the crown jewels in the BMW M Performance Parts lineup. The recently unveiled center lock wheels made their debut earlier this year on the exclusive and high-priced BMW 3.0 CSL. These lightweight and stylish wheels are now extending their presence to more mainstream M cars. The BMW M Performance centerl ock wheels are currently accessible for models such as the BMW M2, BMW M3 Touring Competition with M xDrive, BMW M3 Sedan, BMW M4 Coupe, and BMW M4 Convertible.

Originating in the rigorous realm of motorsport, center lock wheels were crafted for rapid wheel changes, leading to shorter pit stops. Discard the conventional five-screw approach; instead, each wheel is fastened to the wheel hub using a lone central screw. This robust connection is forged by applying a torque of 930 Nm during installation, ensuring that your wheel changes mirror the seamless efficiency of professional racers.

The M Performance center lock wheels are offered as a combined set, featuring sizes of 19 inches for the front axle and 20 inches for the rear axle (275/35 ZR19 for the front and 285/30 ZR20 for the rear). The Y-spoke design in Jet Black matte color, with milled M Performance lettering, certainly looks cool, enough to upgrade to this new set. So if you live in Europe, then you will get a head start on your project car by featuring a highly exclusive set of wheels.