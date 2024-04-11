Just when you thought the BMW M1 couldn’t be more desirable, here comes this masterpiece. High-end dealer Motikon from Sweden happens to have an E26 with an official widebody kit. Built back in 1980, this supercar was originally delivered to Mr Franz Reuther of Berlin. If the name doesn’t sound familiar, he was better known as Frank Farian. Still doesn’t ring a bell? He was a German record producer and the voice behind the Boney M disco-pop band. He died at the beginning of this year, aged 82.

The car wasn’t originally delivered to him with these wider hips as he commissioned the wide body during his nearly three decades of owning the M1. The idea behind his request was to make the vehicle look more like the track-only M1 Procar. BMW Motorsport took care of the conversion, lending the mid-engined coupe an even more spectacular appearance.

The last time this rare M1 changed hands was back in November 2020 when it was sold for £382,500. At current exchange rates, that works out to about $480,000 or €448,000. At the time of the sale, the car had an impressive 90,235 kilometers (56,069 miles) on the clock. It must be one of the highest-mileage M1s in existence. It’s great to see this one was properly used rather than sitting locked up in a climate-controlled garage.

Motikon has the car up for grabs and is asking 6,995,000 SEK, so approximately $625,000 or €607,000. For your money’s worth, the dealer throws in a fresh set of Michelin Pilot Sport tires (225/50 front and 255/50 rear) for the original 16-inch BBS wheels. In addition, the buyer will also receive new Nitto NT555 G2 rubber (275/40 and 315/15) with 17-inch BBS wheels, also original.

The odometer currently reads just under 91,000 kilometers (56,544 miles). Fun fact – the car is nicknamed “BoneyM1.” It won the Owner’s Choice Award at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance back in 2020. It’s worth noting this isn’t the original paint since it was fully resprayed by its previous owner.

Source: Shmee150 / YouTube