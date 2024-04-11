Stellantis is expanding its crossover lineup with a new subcompact model for Alfa Romeo. The fabled Italian brand is reviving the “Milano” moniker, which was last used during the early 1990s for a compact sedan that rivaled the E30. The reboot is clearly not a 3 Series fighter, but rather a competitor to the upcoming MINI Aceman. The BMW Group’s small EV will break cover on April 24.

The Milano is actually Alfa Romeo’s first EV, but unlike the electric-only Aceman, it’s going to be sold with combustion engines as well. It’s an attractive little crossover that measures just 4.17 meters (164.1 inches) long, 1.78 meters (70 inches) wide, and 1.5 meters (59 inches) tall. It makes it significantly smaller than the BMW iX1, hence why it’s more of an Aceman competitor. MINI’s new crossover is going to be a smidge smaller than the Milano.

The oversized “scudetto shield” at the front is a nice retro touch and is offered in two distinct designs. This iconic Alfa Romeo logo is flanked by sharp-looking matrix LED headlights with a familiar three-point layout harkening back to legendary models such as the SZ or the 159. The iconic “Biscione” (grass snake) motif also adorns the rear pillars where it discreetly blends in with the bodywork.

The reborn Milano can be had with wheels up to 20 inches in size, wrapped in high-performance tires and complemented by 380-mm front brake discs with four-piston calipers. Alfa Romeo also fits a Torsen differential for superior grip on all types of surfaces. The rear continues the three-point light theme, while the ICE models come with dual exhaust tips.

The interior looks high-end for a subcompact crossover, as it should considering Alfa Romeo aspires to be a premium brand. There is somewhat of a sporty ambiance, and we’re glad to see the 2024 Milano has a decent number of physical buttons. As for the displays, the driver has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. Behind the seats, the cargo volume of 400 liters (14.1 cubic feet) is more than adequate for a B-segment vehicle.

In purely electric guise, the Milano will be available with either 156 or 240 horsepower. In both instances, Alfa Romeo fits a battery pack with a 54-kWh capacity, which is good for 250 miles (402 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle if you stick to the lowered-powered variant. In the urban cycle, you should have enough juice for 366 miles (589 kilometers).

The battery pack can be charged at up to 100 kW, in which case it’ll take less than half an hour to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%. The more potent Veloce model with 240 hp has sharper steering and a stiffer suspension lowering the ride height by 25 mm. This hotter Milano also gets front and rear anti-roll bars and better tires.

Alfa Romeo won’t make the Milano at home in Italy as parent company Stellantis will assemble the attractive crossover at its Tychy factory in Poland. The mechanically related Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger are also built there. The order books are opening this summer in Europe.

MINI won’t make the Aceman in the UK until 2026 when production is scheduled to start in Oxford. Until then, the electric subcompact crossover will be exclusively produced at a new plant in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor.

Source: Alfa Romeo