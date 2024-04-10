BMW invited dealers in the US at a two-day event in Las Vegas last week at the Aria Resort & Casino. It’s where retailers saw the next-generation X3 and X5 (with its X-shaped lights), not to mention the M5 Touring. However, the product onslaught is far more significant since nearly 40 facelifted and next-generation models are coming by 2030.

Automotive News reports dealers were also given an early look at a facelifted i7, which is unlikely to go on sale before the second half of 2026. Arriving later this year, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe was also shown during the private meetings. Once again, Americans will only get the sedan since the 1 Series hatchback is going to remain a forbidden fruit.

Although not mentioned in the report, chances are the future iX3 based on the Neue Klasse platform is coming to the US. The current-generation model underpinned by the CLAR architecture is not available stateside. Rumor has it BMW intends to make an iX4 as well, but it’s too soon to say whether it’ll be available there. We do know an i3 sedan is entering production in 2026 at home in Munich. It would make perfect sense to bring it to North America to take on the Tesla Model 3. Mercedes is also gearing up for a C-Class-like EV.

AN reports dealers were happy with what BMW was willing to share, mentioning the meetings with company representatives were “upbeat and positive.” CEO Oliver Zipse was allegedly at those meetings, along with sales chief Jochen Goller and CTO Frank Weber. BMW reportedly asked Snoop Dogg to perform and keep the guests entertained during those two busy days.

One dealer went as far as to say the “product is just unreal.” They added the upcoming EVs should have competitors such as Tesla worried because the “electric stuff is outrageous.”

Source: Automotive News (subscription required)