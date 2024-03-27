The 2024 Kia EV9 has clinched dual victories at this year’s prestigious World Car Awards. During a ceremony held at the New York Auto Show, the Kia EV9 was announced as the winner of not only the World Car of the Year but also the World Electric Vehicle of the Year. The competition was fierce across various categories, with the redesigned BMW 5-Series and its electric counterpart, the BMW i5, jointly winning the World Luxury Car of the Year. For BMW, this victory adds to its impressive tally, marking its ninth award in the 20-year history of the World Car Awards.

For the World Luxury Car category, the new 2024 BMW 5 Series / i5 emerged as the winner from an initial list of thirteen contenders worldwide, eventually standing out among three finalists announced at the Geneva International Motor Show. To qualify for this category, vehicles must meet stringent criteria, including a minimum production volume, luxury pricing in their primary markets, and availability in key global markets across at least two continents. The BMW 5 Series family beat competition from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award. The verdict of the international jury shows that our strong-character products with their typical BMW qualities convince and inspire demanding target groups all over the world,” said Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company.

Other Notable Winners

The World Performance Car of the Year went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, an all-electric SUV. It competed against the likes of BMW M2 and XM. Meanwhile, the 2024 Toyota Prius was awarded the World Car Design of the Year, recognizing its innovative design that blends aesthetics with efficiency. The Volvo EX30 took home the 2024 World Urban Car of the year. The new EX30 beat competition from BYD Dolphin, and the Lexus LBX to claim the top spot.

Rigorous Selection Process

The winners of the World Car Awards are chosen by a distinguished panel of 100 international automotive journalists from 29 countries, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive evaluation process. These experts cast their votes through a secret ballot, with the results meticulously tabulated by KPMG. The selection criteria are based on an extensive assessment of each vehicle’s performance, innovation, design, safety, and environmental impact, among other factors.

2024 BMW 5 Series and i5

Slotting between the flagship BMW i7 and the smaller BMW i4, the 2024 BMW i5 is the fourth EV from BMW and is shaping up to be a successful product for the brand. You can think of it as a culmination of everything we’ve seen so far: ultramodern tech and immediately responsive electric powertrains underneath sheet metal that is unequivocally BMW. The 2024 BMW i5 comes in two exciting flavors. The first is the i5 eDrive40, which gets rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor positioned on the rear axle. The i5 M60 uses xDrive and dual motors with nearly 600 horsepower. The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 starts at $66,800, slightly more than the gas-powered 540i xDrive and $9,000 more than the i4 eDrive40. The hotter i5 M60 starts at a whopping $84,100 but provides Model S-adjacent performance.