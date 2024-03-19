The BMW M and the Nürburgring are two iconic pillars of motorsport, deeply intertwined in their rich histories and contributions to the racing world. But now, the two brands are cementing their relationship with a new partnership. Earlier this week, BMW has been named the new official vehicle partner of the Nürburgring, enhancing the race track’s operational fleet with vehicles from the Bavarian automaker until at least 2026. This partnership not only boosts BMW’s visibility at this iconic racing venue but also marks a significant expansion of BMW’s involvement, building on the existing engagement of the BMW M performance brand at the Nürburgring.

25 BMWs Joining The Ring Fleet

Initially, the Nürburgring will receive 25 new BMW vehicles to bolster its fleet. Of these, nine will serve as safety cars on the track, including eight BMW 330i xDrive Touring models and one BMW X1 xDrive23i, tasked with ensuring safety on both the Nordschleife and Grand Prix circuits. These vehicles will feature a distinctive Nürburgring-themed design and warning elements for high visibility to all track users. Additionally, models from the 1 Series, 3 Series, X1, and X3 lines will be provided as company cars to employees, adorned with Nürburgring silhouettes and logos, showcasing the track’s diverse event offerings.

The Nürburgring is already a key location for the BMW M brand, known for its high visibility among visitors, participants, and viewers through various brand placements around the circuit. This partnership further emphasizes BMW’s extensive use of the track for its Driving Experience and strengthens the brand’s association with the Nürburgring, highlighted by the BMW M Showroom on the Ring Boulevard.

One Of The Most Iconic Race Tracks In The World

This legendary circuit, inaugurated in 1927, features a blend of public roads and a dedicated race track, including the infamous Nordschleife, which stretches over 20 kilometers with more than 150 turns winding through the Eifel forests. It’s a track that demands respect, skill, and bravery from every racer, serving as a rite of passage that separates the extraordinary from the merely good. Beyond its use for competitive racing, the Nürburgring has become a vital testing ground for automotive manufacturers, pushing vehicles to their limits. Its complex layout, elevation changes, and unpredictable weather conditions offer a comprehensive challenge, making it one of the most revered and feared tracks in the world. It’s often called the “Green Hell.”

The motorsport season at the Nürburgring kicked off on March 16, with BMW set to play a prominent role both on and off the track. Securing the role of official vehicle partner affirms BMW’s dominant presence at the Nürburgring, especially with its BMW 3 Series Touring models equipped for track safety duties.