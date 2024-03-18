The 2025 BMW X5 changes relatively little when compared to the drastic refresh that accompanied the 2024 BMW X5. Two-axle air suspension returns as an option, available a la carte for all models except the PHEV. The newest model also inherits the cool “eye-detection lane-change” tech that debuted on the new 5 Series. Simply make an eye gesture in the direction of the desired lane change (toward the exterior mirror), and the SUV handles the rest. Other than that, prices generally increase across the board – but only on packages with more content. The SUV continues to provide class-leading driver engagement, plenty of refinement, and plenty of choices, thanks to four different powertrains.

2025 BMW X5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The standard X5 comes in sDrive40i and xDrive40i (all-wheel drive) variants. Both pair the iconic B58 engine (single turbocharger, 3.0 liters of displacement, inline-six) with the well-tested ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque are plenty, and only true speed demons will really need more. The powerful PHEV variant – the X5 xDrive50e – uses the same B58 with an integrated electric motor to develop 483 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque, and 38 miles of range on a full charge.

Those searching for the Ultimate Driving Machine will likely only be satisfied by the top-trim X5 M60i. It even uses a true-blue BMW M engine—the newly hybridized S68. The twin-turbo V8 churns out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It should rocket from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

2025 BMW X5 Fuel Economy and MPG

With no changes to the SUV, it’s reasonable to assume that the 2025 BMW X5 will achieve around the same EPA-estimated efficiency as last year’s model. Incredibly, the PHEV version still doesn’t have an official EPA estimate, so we can’t really discuss that here. But for those with short around-town commutes, it will definitely be the best way to save at the pump.

With the hybrid out of the picture, you’re left checking out the X5 sDrive40i and xDrive40i. Despite the added weight of an all-wheel drive system, the two return identical figures. You can expect 23 city mpg and 27 highway mpg for a combined 25 mpg. Thanks to a 21.9-gallon fuel tank, you could theoretically go around 500 miles between fill-ups. Fairly obviously, the X5 M60i trails the pack with 17 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, netting a paltry 19 mpg combined.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW X5 cabin isn’t any different than last year’s model. You’ll find Sensafin or leather upholstery, a big ol’ curved display plopped on the dashboard, and BMW’s compact new center-console gearshift. The big Bimmer still comes well-equipped before you start lumping options on, sporting heated seats, a panoramic moonroof, and automatic climate control. The Climate Comfort Package increases in price to $2,000 for 2025, adding ventilated seats, a heated armrest, and two more zones of climate control.

The 2025 BMW X5 also comes with 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, allowing you to fully utilize the truck’s 72.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Even with the seats up, you still have 33.9 cubic feet of space to play with. It should be noted that even otherwise base X5s can be optioned with next-level luxury features like massaging seats and a head-up display, making it one of the more flexible options in the segment.

2025 BMW X5 Technology and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW X5’s curved display comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. The vehicle still uses iDrive 8.5 software, which is fine. It still offers built-in navigation, over-the-air updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and voice commands. Wireless charging comes standard with the 2025 BMW X5. Shoppers focused on the best technology will want to splurge for at least the $1,900 Premium Package, which adds a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, and remote engine start. The HUD is a $1,000 standalone option, so Premium seems like a pretty good deal. The 2025 BMW X5 also has MyBMW app integration as standard.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2025 BMW X5 comes packaged with numerous driver aids, all of which are included in the Active Driving Assistant suite of driver assistance tech. It includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning. Each X5 also displays speed limit info in the gauge cluster (or the HUD, when equipped). Park Assistance and a Back-Up Assistant are standard, too.

If that isn’t enough, you can opt for the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package ($2,500) or Parking Assistance Package ($900). The former adds hands free driving and a Highway Assistant. The latter adds a 360-degree camera system. Technically, the $400 aluminum running boards could be billed as a driver assistance system, but they’ve never done me much good.

2025 BMW X5 Pricing

The newest iteration of the X5 starts at $65,700. It’s a $500 increase from last year’s model, consistent with the xDrive variant’s price bump to $68,000. The hybrid X5 xDrive50e commands $73,100 – a $600 premium over the 2024 model. Finally, M60i models have appreciated to $90,000, a $700 increase. Is the BMW X5 a good value? It depends on what you need from your luxury SUV. The Genesis GV80 is less expensive, offers a better powertrain warranty, and offers more cargo space, but it’s less powerful. The Porsche Cayenne is the inversion, starting at a whopping $80,850. It delivers a more dynamic driving experience and probably gives you a little bit more cred at the golf course or the office.

2025 BMW X5 FAQ