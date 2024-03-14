The BMW M2 may be colloquially known as the “baby M” but it can hold its own around a racetrack. Sport Auto magazine’s test driver Christian Gebhardt proved just that by performing a hot lap of the challenging Nürburgring in Germany. His weapon of choice was a Brooklyn Grey G87 fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As much as we love the manual, the Steptronic is better at setting faster lap times. Riding on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the BMW M2 lapped the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 38.23 seconds. Sport Auto uploaded the full run shot from inside the car, allowing us to experience the bouncy ride. This G87 had the optional carbon bucket seats you’ll likely prefer for track days.

Before we compare Christian Gebhardt’s lap time to other cars he’s tested over the years, we should mention the M2’s official lap time on the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) course is virtually identical, at 7 minutes and 38.7 seconds. However, for the shorter 20.6-kilometer (12.8-mile) configuration typically used by automakers to set records, the car crossed the finish line in 7 minutes and 33.906 seconds.

Looking back at Christian’s previous runs behind the wheel of a BMW, he did a 7:34 lap in an M3 Touring last year when he also drove the M4 CSL to a 7:17 lap. Piloting the ALPINA B4 Gran Coupe, Sport Auto’s test driver took 7:52 while the M4 Competition xDrive completed the job in 7:28, two seconds faster than the rear-wheel-drive version. A couple of years ago, the M5 CS driven by the same journalist finished the hot lap in 7:29. Looking further back, the M2 Competition F87 finished the course in 7:52 in 2018.

BMW has a hotter M2 coming up since next year there will be a CS version with more than 500 horsepower and slightly less weight. Meanwhile, the base model will be upgraded by 20 hp to 473 hp later in 2024. As early as 2026, the German luxury marque could give its smaller M car the all-wheel-drive treatment, so there’s a lot to look forward to for the G87.

Source: Sport Auto / YouTube