With a starting price of $122,300, the BMW X5 M is anything but affordable, but spend some time with the configurator and you could end up paying a lot more. With the mid-cycle facelift introduced earlier this year, the German luxury brand decided to remove the base version and sell the high-performance SUV strictly as a Competition model, so you’re already paying a premium even before ticking any boxes on the list of options.

During the Test Fest 2023 held earlier this year in South Carolina, BMW showcased a lavishly equipped version of its speedy SUV built in Spartanburg. By far the priciest option is the fancy Individual paint job as the company is charging a cool $5,000 for this eye-catching Urban Green, which we’d argue suits the X5 M quite nicely. The interior cabin looks just as special with its Taruma Brown full Merino leather available for an additional $3,500.

Whoever configured the 2024 X5 M Competition decided to go all out by equipping the brawny SUV with the Executive Package. It adds another $3,100 to the final bill and includes soft-close automatic doors, heated front and rear seats, heated and cooled cup holders, the panoramic LED sunroof, front massaging and ventilated seats, along with manual side window shades for the rear passengers.

But wait, there’s more. It also has the Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 20 speakers and 1,500 watts of power for another $3,400. Rounding off the list of goodies are the $2,500 M Driver’s Package and $650 M Compound brakes with black calipers. Factor in the $995 destination charge and you’re looking at an X5 M Competition that costs an eye-watering $141,445.

As expensive as it is, we should mention it still undercuts the love/hate XM by about $18,000. For many people, it will likely be hard to justify the premium given the plug-in hybrid SUV’s polarizing styling and minor performance differences compared to the X5 M Competition. This high-end variant is also cheaper than an ALPINA XB7, available from $149,400 for the 2024 model year before adding options.

Source: BMW