It’s been over a month since visitors to BMW’s German website have been able to configure the Z4 M40i with a manual gearbox. Better late than never, you can now do the same in the United States where the M Performance roadster is finally listed for the 2025 model year. The convertible sports car with a six-cylinder engine starts at $66,450 MSRP but the manual gearbox is another $3,500 since it’s part of an optional package. Factor in the mandatory destination and handling charges, you’ll be spending $70,945 before extras.

The three-pedal setup is only available if you opt for the customizable Edition Handschalter Package. It lets you choose from a variety of 19-inch wheels or the staggered setup with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20-inch alloys at the rear. In addition, there are no fewer than six upholsteries available in this pack. The kit also bundles M Sport brakes (with red calipers) and the Extended Shadowline trim with numerous black accents.

For your money’s worth, the Edition Handschalter Package gets you some sweet colors. San Remo Green Metallic is a no-cost option if you get the Z4 M40i with the manual transmission. This hue is not available for the automatic model. Alternatively, you can spend an extra $2,950 for this Frozen Deep Green Metallic, a matte color from the Individual catalog. It’s a special finish you might remember seeing on the M5 CS a few years ago.

There aren’t a lot of other options available if you want a Z4 M40i with a stick shift. BMW USA wants $200 for the wireless charging pad and $875 for the Harman Kardon surround sound system. Goodies such as the $500 active cruise control and $300 remote engine start are only available with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i equipped with a clutch pedal is celebrating its US market launch this month. You probably have less than two years to buy one since production of the G29 is reportedly ending in March 2026. A direct replacement isn’t planned, nor does BMW intend to make a coupe after the gorgeous 2023 Concept Touring Coupe.

Source: BMW USA